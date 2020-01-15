ST. PAUL -- In desperate need of a victory last week, the Wild turned to backup goaltender Alex Stalock.

It’s not the first time the Wild have done that this season. It’s also not the first time Stalock has risen to the occasion with an inspiring performance between the pipes.

With the Wild in danger of becoming irrelevant in the Western Conference playoff race, Stalock produced an 18-save gem in a gritty win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, then followed it up with a 27-save shutout in a blowout win of the Dallas Stars.

That was enough for coach Bruce Boudreau to go with the South St. Paul native once again in Monday’s game against the Florida Panthers.

“We keep saying, ‘OK. We want to get (starter) Devan (Dubnyk) going,’ ” Boudreau said. “It’s just hard when (Stalock) is playing that way. You just hope that we don’t use him too long because he’s not used to playing tons and tons of games. Hopefully, he can stay sharp.”

If the Wild are going to get back into the Western Conference playoff race, they are going to need both Dubnyk and Stalock to play well down the stretch.

That said, it made sense to go with Stalock for a third consecutive game, considering the way he’s been tracking the puck as of late.

“Any time I can get in there and get consecutive games at this position is huge,” Stalock said before quickly stepping out of the spotlight. “It’s not about individual positions right now. It’s about how we’re playing as a unit, and how effective we can be when we’re fast on pucks, and that’s on everybody. We are happy with the way our game is trending.”

He’s absolutely right.

As good as Stalock was in impressive wins over the Lightning and Stars, the Wild defended marvelously in front of him. It was a stark contrast to how they hung Dubnyk out to dry time and time again in a beatdown handed out by the Penguins early last week in Pittsburgh.

Now the key for the Wild is continuing to play that way no matter who’s in net.

“We want to be consistent, and we don’t want to be complacent,” Stalock said. “We can’t sit back. We have to know that it does actually take hard work. Sometimes it’s hard and we don’t want to finish every check, or finish every single play, or change hard. All those little things make a difference.”

Out of the box

While it’s not fixed by any means, the Wild are slowly starting to improve on the penalty kill, and the personnel has played a big role in that.

With hard-nosed defenseman Greg Pateryn finally back in the lineup, the penalty kill has seen a slight uptick in its success rate.

That’s not be a coincidence.

“We aren’t overusing a couple of players like when (defenseman) Brad Hunt was in because he never killed penalties,” Boudreau said. “I think that really helps. It brings down the minutes of everybody. That way, we can play with a little more energy the whole game.”

That said, the biggest key to success, according to winger Marcus Foligno, is trying to stay out of the penalty box completely.

“We always talk about two minors or less,” Foligno said. “That’s kind of the goal with every game.”

Koivu out again

Mikko Koivu missed his second straight game as he continues to recover from an illness. He participated in Monday’s morning skate and wasn’t feeling 100 percent.

His initial absence from the lineup against the Stars came a game after being demoted to the fourth line against the Lightning.

