BLOOMINGTON -- Junior Zach Driscoll of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team has been named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Goaltender of the Week for his performance over the weekend last weekend in last weekend’s series against Michigan Tech.

Driscoll stopped 46 of the 48 shots he faced in the series. The Apple Valley native came up with 24 saves in a 4-1 win Friday and 22 saves in a 1-1 tie Saturday. The Beavers were victorious in the ensuing 3-on-3 overtime to secure five out of a possible six points from the series.

Driscoll backstopped the penalty-kill unit to a 7-for-8 performance for the series. He finished the weekend 1-0-1 with a 0.96 goals against average and .958 save percentage, ranking first and second in the league in each category, respectively.

Driscoll’s record in net moved to 12-5-3 on the season. His 1.68 goals against average is third in the country, while his .931 save percentage ranks 11th.

This is Driscoll’s fourth career WCHA Goaltender of the Week nod.

In addition to Driscoll, Minnesota State’s Riese Zmolek and Lucas Sowder were selected for the league's defenseman and rookie honors, respectively, while Alaska's Steven Jandric was voted top forward.

The second-place Beavers (13-7-4, 13-3-2-1 WCHA) travel to Mankato this weekend Jan. 24-25 to battle league-leading and third-ranked Minnesota State. Opening faceoff is set for 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday.