BEMIDJI -- Even if they ultimately don’t count on the statsheet, 3-on-3 goals sure do have a way of bringing a crowd to its feet. And, boy, do they feel good if you’re Adam Brady and the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

Brady clinched an extra point in the WCHA standings with his 3-on-3 overtime winner Saturday night following a 1-1 tie with No. 19 Michigan Tech at the Sanford Center.

“It’s fun. It’s really fun,” Brady said after his overtime heroics. “You have more space, you have more time with the puck on your stick. You can kind of look for those breakaways. If there’s a turnover or someone misses the net, it’s automatically an odd-man rush the other way. You’ve got to be careful about that, but it’s a blast.”

Tommy Muck deserves as much credit for creating the overtime winner. The blueliner skated up the ice and had ample time to find Brady in the middle of the ice. The senior co-captains were perfectly in sync as Brady picked an opening past goalie Matt Jurusik to send the building into hysteria.

The goal secured two standings points for the Beavers (13-7-4, 13-3-2-1 WCHA) and sent the Huskies (13-11-3, 8-8-2-0 WCHA) home with just one out of a possible six on the weekend. Bemidji State remains unbeaten in its last six contests.

“It was a huge point,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “That’s all you want to do is get points and getting that extra point is big. Everybody’s jockeying for position in the standings. It’s that time of year right now.”

For all the scoring chances the 3-on-3 overtime generated, the same couldn’t exactly be said of the rest of the game.

“There was no easy ice,” Serratore said. “And get used to it. That’s what it’s going to be like the rest of the year. There’s going to be dogfights, and there’s going to be turf wars.”

The game crept along most of the first period as it appeared the teams would head to the locker room without a goal.

That lasted until Tech sophomore Alec Broetzman collected a rebound from the doorstep and deposited it past Zach Driscoll for the lone tally in the first period with 2:49 to play.

Charlie Combs wasted no time once the second period began in finding an equalizer.

The junior right winger ducked down to the goal line, skated in on net and hesitated just long enough to lure Jurusik out of his crease for the game-tying goal. Alex Ierullo and Brad Johnson earned helpers on the goal that came precisely two minutes into the stanza.

No more scoring was to be found the rest of the way as the sides played to a stalemate through the end of regulation and 5-on-5 overtime.

Not even the special-teams units got much work. Tech was held scoreless on its one power-play attempt of the night in the second period. BSU also finished 0-for-1 after its first-period advantage.

The Huskies edged the Beavers in shots on goal 23-19 for the game.

The pace picked up immediately once the 3-on-3 period began thanks to the abundance of open ice.

“We all know 3-on-3 is chaotic,” Serratore said. “It’s mistake city. Guys get tired, guys can’t get off. You miss the net, (that) creates 2-on-1s the other way. 3-on-3 is chaotic, and if it wasn’t us getting the break, it was them getting a break. And we just happened to get the break.”

Only six points separate second-place Bemidji State from the top of the conference standings. A sweep next weekend Jan. 24-25 at league-leading Minnesota State would claim the Beavers a share of first place.

“I personally think they are the best team in the country,” Serratore said. “They’re a heck of a team and they’re tough. They’re tough to beat, especially in that building, so what a challenge for us.”

Bemidji State 1, No. 19 Michigan Tech 1 (BSU wins 3-on-3 OT)

MTU 1 0 0 0 -- 1

BSU 0 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, MTU, Broetzman (Rockwell, Ganie), 17:11.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Combs (Ierullo, B. Johnson), 2:00.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (22-23); MTU, Jurusik (18-19).