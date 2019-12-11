DULUTH -- Paige Beebe gave the Bemidji State women’s hockey team the lead only 87 seconds into Saturday’s game, but No. 10 Minnesota Duluth had the final say after scoring three times on the power play in a 4-2 win to seal the WCHA series sweep at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs (11-8-3, 6-6-2-1 WCHA) pulled into a tie for fourth place in the league standings -- the final home-ice playoff spot -- with the Beavers (13-12-1, 7-9-0-0 WCHA) by taking all six points from the series. Each team has 21 points, though UMD has more opportunities to gain ground with 10 league games remaining compared to BSU’s eight.

Beebe opened the scoring with her power-play tally at the 1:27 mark of the first period. The goal ended the Beavers’ 121-minute, 41-second scoring drought against Minnesota Duluth. The tally also ended a 10-game drought for the power play, which had gone 21 straight opportunities without a goal.

The 1-0 advantage held until Kylie Hanley struck on the power play with the equalizer at the 18:58 mark of the frame.

The Bulldogs netted a pair of power-play goals 41 seconds apart to pull into the lead during the second period. Ryleigh Houston scored during a 5-on-3 power play before Ashton Bell delivered the eventual game-winning goal the blink of an eye later for a 3-1 lead.

Jacqueline Kaasa narrowed the deficit back to one goal for the Beavers with her marker with 1:10 to go in the period.

Sydney Brodt added some insurance at 8:51 of the third period to help clinch UMD’s third straight win over BSU.

Lauren Bench stopped 27 of 31 shots in the losing effort, while Maddie Rooney made 29 saves on 31 shots in the win.

The Beavers finished 1-for-2 on the power play, but the penalty kill didn’t have an answer for a Minnesota Duluth power play that finished 3-for-4.

Bemidji State will return to the Sanford Center next weekend, Jan. 24-25, when Minnesota State comes to town.

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 4, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

UMD 1 2 1 -- 4

First period -- 1, BSU, Beebe (Kaasa, Olson), 1:27, PP; 2, UMD, Hanley (Elmes, Houston), 18:58, PP.

Second period -- 3, UMD, Houston (Linser, Elmes), 6:57, 5v3 PP; 4, UMD, Bell (Hughes, Klein), 7:38, PP; 5, BSU, Kaasa (Ecker, DeGeorge), 18:50.

Third period -- 6, UMD, Brodt (Bell, Hughes), 8:51.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (27-31); UMD, Rooney (29-31).