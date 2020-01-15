MINNEAPOLIS -- Playing hockey on an outdoor rink roughly 400 miles from their own arena, with the Minneapolis skyscrapers as a backdrop, the Warroad Warriors found a way to feel right at home on Saturday morning, Jan. 18.

In the opening game of Hockey Day Minnesota’s main event, Warroad jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period and held off periodic charges by Minneapolis for a 5-1 win. Owen Meeker had a pair of goals and an assist as the Warriors improved to 16-1-0.

The Warriors killed a pair of penalties in the first period, not allowing the Minneapolis power play a shot on goal, and scoring shorthanded for a 2-0 lead at the first break. They led 3-0 after two periods and made it a four-goal lead before Ben Murray’s team-leading 14th goal of the season for Minneapolis (7-8-1) spoiled the shutout bid.

“It was super high intensity and everybody had fun out there. Ten minutes before the game felt like an hour. It was crazy,” Murray said of the buildup to Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey dropping the ceremonial first puck. “It didn’t feel like a 5-1 game. Scoring that one felt good, and we come out of there with our heads held high.”

Despite playing versus Minneapolis in Minneapolis, fans from Warroad -- a community of 1,800 with two stoplights -- were the majority in the stands. Youth hockey organizers in Warroad scheduled games in the Twin Cities for all of their teams over the weekend, and Warroad-based window manufacturer Marvin was an event sponsor, supplying a few hundred free tickets to Warroad residents. That meant nearly every hockey player and parent from the community nicknamed “Hockeytown USA” was in attendance.

“It’s probably pretty quiet in Warroad today. I know there were eight of our youth teams and numerous other people here today,” Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said. “I looked up in the stands and it was all black and gold...so it was great to see all the people here supporting us.”

Angie Cole, a teacher from Warroad Elementary School who was on hand to see her son Cooper play defense, said that of the 83 third-graders in the local school system, just 28 were in class on Friday with so many headed to the Twin Cities.

There was cloud cover and light snow when the game faced off at 9:30 a.m., and strong winds from the west which made the single-digit temperatures feel well below zero. As the game went along, the clouds gave way to bright sunshine and more wind.

“The wind was a little tough when it would pick up, it would kind of take your breath away,” Hardwick said. “Then in the third period the sun became a little bit of a factor. We had a couple guys come off the ice and say it was tough to see when they were going that way.”

Warroad’s lone loss of the season came last week at archrival Roseau. Ranked atop the state Class A polls for much of the season and seeking their first State Tournament appearance in a decade, as the Warriors boarded a bus for the six-hour trip home, they already had their sights set on another Twin Cities trip.

“I told them we’ve had a great start to the season and have been looking forward to Hockey Day,” Hardwick said. “Now that we came here and played well, we need to re-focus on the last seven or eight games and into playoffs. Because we don’t want Hockey Day to be the highlight of our season. I want to make another trip with the team down here in March.”

If the Warriors get to St. Paul, there are an army of fans ready to make them feel right at home in the big city.