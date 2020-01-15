MINNEAPOLIS -- Playing hockey on an outdoor rink roughly 400 miles from their own arena, with the Minneapolis skyscrapers as a backdrop, the Warroad Warriors found a way to feel right at home on Saturday morning, Jan. 18.

In the opening game of Hockey Day Minnesota’s main event, Warroad jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period and held off periodic charges by Minneapolis for a 5-1 win. Owen Meeker had a pair of goals and an assist as the Warriors improved to 16-1-0.

The Warriors killed a pair of penalties in the first period, not allowing the Minneapolis power play a shot on goal, and scoring shorthanded for a 2-0 lead at the first break. They led 3-0 after two periods and made it a four-goal lead before Ben Murray’s team-leading 14th goal of the season for Minneapolis (7-8-1) spoiled the shutout bid.

“It was super high intensity and everybody had fun out there. Ten minutes before the game felt like an hour. It was crazy,” Murray said of the buildup to Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey dropping the ceremonial first puck. “It didn’t feel like a 5-1 game. Scoring that one felt good, and we come out of there with our heads held high.”

Minneapolis forward Nick Sachs (28) and Warroad forward Anthony Foster (19) shake hands after the game during Minnesota Hockey Day at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
A group of Warroad fans watch their Warriors take on Minneapolis in the third period in a boys hockey game during 2020 Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Minneapolis forward Ben Murray (7), facing, cheers after scoring a goal against Warroad in the third period in a boys hockey game during 2020 Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
A fire keeps fans warm as they watch Minneapolis host Warroad in the third period in a boys hockey game during 2020 Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Hockey fans warm their feet at a fire as Minneapolis host Warroad in the third period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
It’s a sunny and cold day for a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Hockey fans brave the cold temperatures to watch Minneapolis host Warroad in the third period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Hockey fans brave the cold temperatures to watch Minneapolis host Warroad in the third period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Warroad forward Luke Erickson (7) and Minneapolis forward Jack Hanson (19) battle for the puck in the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Warroad forward Luke Erickson (7) and Minneapolis defender Drew Pitts (24) battle for the bouncing puck in the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Minneapolis goalie Alex Lamont (31) deflects a shot from Warroad forward Matthew Hard (18) in the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Warroad forward Anthony Foster (19) and Minneapolis forward Frank Lindgren (10) collide near mid ice in the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17), right is congratulated by forward Grant Slukynsky (27) after his goal Shaugabay’s goal against Minneapolisin the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) watches his shot sneak past Minneapolis goalie Cole Kloek (1) in the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Warroad forward Grant Slukynsky (27) and Minneapolis forward Jack Hanson (19) face off during a faceoff to start the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Minneapolis forward Jack Stock (21) looks out from the doorway of the warming trailer before the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Warroad defenders Vance Kleinschmidt (11) and Todd Powassin (38) head into the warming trailer after the first period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Stadium, Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Warroad goalie Zach Foster (35) turns away a shot from Minneapolis defender Zander Zoia (5) in the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Warroad forward Grant Slukynsky (27) makes a mover against Minneapolis defender Drew Pitts (24) in the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Warroad forward Anthony Foster (19) is congratulated on his goal against Minneapolis by defender Carson Reed (37) in the first period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
The Minnesota Wild flag kid stands with two referees for the National Anthem before the start in the second of a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Minneapolis defender Drew Pitts (24), forward Ben Murray (7) defender Sam Pearson (3) stand for the National Anthem before the start hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)
Despite playing versus Minneapolis in Minneapolis, fans from Warroad -- a community of 1,800 with two stoplights -- were the majority in the stands. Youth hockey organizers in Warroad scheduled games in the Twin Cities for all of their teams over the weekend, and Warroad-based window manufacturer Marvin was an event sponsor, supplying a few hundred free tickets to Warroad residents. That meant nearly every hockey player and parent from the community nicknamed “Hockeytown USA” was in attendance.

“It’s probably pretty quiet in Warroad today. I know there were eight of our youth teams and numerous other people here today,” Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said. “I looked up in the stands and it was all black and gold...so it was great to see all the people here supporting us.”

Angie Cole, a teacher from Warroad Elementary School who was on hand to see her son Cooper play defense, said that of the 83 third-graders in the local school system, just 28 were in class on Friday with so many headed to the Twin Cities.

There was cloud cover and light snow when the game faced off at 9:30 a.m., and strong winds from the west which made the single-digit temperatures feel well below zero. As the game went along, the clouds gave way to bright sunshine and more wind.

“The wind was a little tough when it would pick up, it would kind of take your breath away,” Hardwick said. “Then in the third period the sun became a little bit of a factor. We had a couple guys come off the ice and say it was tough to see when they were going that way.”

Warroad’s lone loss of the season came last week at archrival Roseau. Ranked atop the state Class A polls for much of the season and seeking their first State Tournament appearance in a decade, as the Warriors boarded a bus for the six-hour trip home, they already had their sights set on another Twin Cities trip.

“I told them we’ve had a great start to the season and have been looking forward to Hockey Day,” Hardwick said. “Now that we came here and played well, we need to re-focus on the last seven or eight games and into playoffs. Because we don’t want Hockey Day to be the highlight of our season. I want to make another trip with the team down here in March.”

If the Warriors get to St. Paul, there are an army of fans ready to make them feel right at home in the big city.

