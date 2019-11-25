DULUTH -- Maddie Rooney blanked the Bemidji State women’s hockey team for the second meeting in a row as the Minnesota Duluth goaltender posted a 30-save shutout in a 4-0 win.

Friday night marked the second time the Beavers (13-11-1, 7-8-0-0 WCHA) have been shut out by Rooney in two weeks. The first came in a 2-0 loss in the Minnesota Cup championship game on Jan. 5.

The 10th-ranked Bulldogs (10-8-3, 5-6-2-1 WCHA) owned a 2-0 lead through the first period with goals in the opening and closing minutes from Ashton Bell and Anna Klein.

Following a scoreless second period, Taylor Anderson extended the lead to 3-0 in the third before Gabbie Hughes finalized the score at 4-0 with her empty-netter with three minutes to play.

BSU finished 0-for-3 on the game’s only power-play chances.

Lauren Bench made 23 saves in net for Bemidji State.

The victory moved UMD to within three points of the Beavers in the WCHA standings. BSU sits in fourth place, the final home-ice playoff spot, with nine games to go in the season.

Bemidji State will hope to maintain sole possession of fourth place after Saturday’s series finale. Puck drop is set for 4:07 p.m.

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 4, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

UMD 2 0 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, UMD, Bell (Brodt), 0:25; 2, UMD, Klein (Hughes), 19:29.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, UMD, Anderson (Hanley, Bell), 8:19; 4, UMD, Hughes (Brodt, Flaherty), 16:56, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (23-26); UMD, Rooney (30-30).