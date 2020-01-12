MINNEAPOLIS -- Allegedly, one of the two dozen or so former National Hockey League players that came to the Hockey Day Minnesota rink, in the shadow of the Minneapolis skyline, mused out loud about his team’s prospects of winning in the pregame locker room.

That kind of nonsense talk was shut down in a hurry, as from the moment the puck dropped with snow falling on Friday night, it was clear that fun was the only real objective.

With snow pounding Minneapolis, but tapering off as the evening wore on, the State of Hockey Women’s All-Star Game was the night’s first event, and the need to shovel the rink did little to dampen the enjoyment and the call-backs to the earliest days of youth hockey for some.

“You’ve got to love playing outdoors under the lights, with some of the best women’s players in Minnesota, and right before Warroad plays here. This was so much fun,” said former Gophers star and Olympic gold medal-winner Gigi Marvin, who will see her hometown’s boys team play Saturday morning.

She fondly recalled her first hockey teams while growing up just a long slap shot from the Canadian border. “We didn’t need to make an outdoor rink because the Warroad River was right in my backyard, and I basically lived at the arena,” Marvin said. “We skated outdoors a lot, but with two (indoor) ice sheets, we were inside most of the time.”

When local radio star Paul Fletcher announced the lineups for the NHL Alumni Game, there were lots of cheers for Minneapolis natives like Joe Dziedzic and Reed Larson, and rounds of applause for former Gophers like Darby Hendrickson and Brian Bonin, but the loudest ovation was heard for a kid from the Detroit suburbs. Mike Modano, who was the last true superstar for the Minnesota North Stars before their move to Dallas in 1993, and now works for the Minnesota Wild.

He skated for Team Minneapolis, coached by local kid Tom Chorske, which trailed Team Minnesota 2-0 halfway through the game. Wild TV broadcaster Mike Greenlay, Team Minneapolis’ starting goalie, wasn’t getting much help.

“He’s been our best player,” Chorske said of Greenlay, who played two games in the NHL before becoming a broadcaster. “We’re spending a lot of time in our own zone. We’ve got some talent, we just don’t have any chemistry right now.”

Those words were barely out of Chorske’s mouth when 1980 Miracle on Ice defenseman Dave Christan scored to get Team Minneapolis on the board, but for the fans ringing the outdoor ice sheet, the score mattered little. Hockey Day was in Minneapolis, under the lights, with a light snow falling, and wins or losses were an afterthought.

“It’s the best, with the snow and the weather, it adds to the lore of Hockey Day,” said Wild team president Matt Majka, who is helping plan another major outdoor hockey event in Minneapolis -- the 2021 NHL Winter Classic, which will be played a few blocks away at Target Field. “Last year it was 29 below in Bemidji. This year we’ve got a few inches of snow, and Hockey Day goes on.”



