The line of Luke Johnson, August Falloon and Blake Keller combined to score four of the team’s five goals in the shutout win. Keller tallied two goals with Johnson and Falloon netting one apiece.

The Lumberjacks (3-13-1) conceded goals within the opening 95 seconds of each period, including Jack Randolph’s at the 1:13 mark of the first. Goals from Falloon and Keller extended the lead to 3-0 by the first intermission.

Keller and Johnson scored in each of the final two frames to seal the win for St. Cloud (7-6-1).

Tanner Rebischke saved 15 of 20 shots in the loss, while Spencer Bertram stopped 17 shots to earn the shutout victory.

Bemidji will next travel to Grand Rapids to square off with former BHS coach Wade Chiodo and the Thunderhawks at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

St. Cloud 5, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

STC 3 1 1 -- 5

First period -- 1, STC, Randolph (Amundson), 1:13; 2, STC, Falloon (Johnson, Keller), 5:41; 3, STC, Keller (Johnson, Falloon), 12:22.

Second period -- 4, STC, Keller (Falloon), 1:35.

Third period -- 5, STC, Johnson (Falloon, Warner), 0:24.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (15-20); STC, Bertram (17-17).