Lauren Bench has been named WCHA Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this season after her performance in last weekend’s split with No. 1 Wisconsin. She was also the league’s goaltender of the month for December.

The Eagan native posted a .921 save percentage and 2.51 goals against average to rank second and third, respectively, in the WCHA during the weekend. She began the series by stopping 20 of 23 shots in Friday’s 3-2 loss and then saved 38 of 40 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 upset victory.

The All-WCHA Third Team selection in 2018-19 is having a career year and has already posted a career-high 10 wins this season and career marks in goals against average (2.16) and save percentage (.918). Bench boasts the league’s fourth-best goals against average and the third-best save percentage.

Joining Bench as the league’s players of the week were Ohio State’s Emma Maltais and Jincy Dunne as the forward and defenseman of the week followed by Minnesota’s Madeline Wethington as the league’s rookie of the week.