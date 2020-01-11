BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State men’s hockey senior defender Tommy Muck was honored as the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Defenseman of the Week on Monday for his role in BSU’s sweep at Alabama Huntsville on Jan. 9-10.

Muck logged four points (4a) in the series, including a three-assist night on Friday. He tied the WCHA lead for points on the weekend and also tied for first in the nation among defensemen in point scoring and assists.

Muck’s three-assist night was the second of his career, which included two power-play helpers and the assist on Adam Brady’s game-winner late in the third period. The Beavers’ power-play unit finished the series 3-for-9, and Muck had an assist on all three of the goals.

The Eagan native posted a +2 plus/minus rating and had a team-high six blocked shots in the two wins.

Muck reeled in his third career WCHA weekly award with the selection. He was also honored as the Defenseman of the Week on Nov. 25 and as the league’s Rookie of the Week on Feb. 6, 2017.

Northern Michigan’s Vincent de May and Nolan Kent were named the WCHA Forward and Goaltender of the Week, respectively, while Minnesota State freshman Lucas Sowder was voted Rookie of the Week.