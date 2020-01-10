BEMIDJI -- Despite rallying to tie the game, a pair of power-play goals doomed the Bemidji High School boys hockey team Saturday afternoon in a 4-2 loss to St. Michael-Albertville at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Gage Mostad struck on the power play to lift the Lumberjacks (3-12-1) to a 1-0 lead through the first period.

The Knights (6-6-3) shot to a 2-1 lead in the second period thanks to goals from Adam Flammang and Conner Couet.

Hunter Marcotte leveled the score at 2-all with his goal at the 3:24 mark of the third period.

Flammang and Couet, however, each converted on the power play soon after to clinch the win for the visitors.

Andrew Johanns stopped 45 of 49 shots in net for BHS, while Aaron Lock made 18 saves on 20 shots for St. Michael-Albertville.

Bemidji will hit the road for its next contest against St. Cloud at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

St. Michael-Albertville 4, Bemidji 2

STMA 0 2 2 -- 4

BHS 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BHS, Mostad (Perreault, Mannausau), 12:46, PP.

Second period -- 2, STMA, Flammang (Waller), 4:38; 3, STMA, Couet (unassisted), 5:13.

Third period -- 4, BHS, Marcotte (Huerd, Savard), 3:24; 5, STMA, Flammang (Laylin, Kelly), 5:07, PP; 6, STMA, Couet (Laylin, Kelly), 7:45, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Johanns (45-49); STMA, Loch (18-20).