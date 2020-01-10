HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Adam Brady scored the game-winning goal for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team with less than five minutes to go in a 4-3 road win over Alabama Huntsville.

Brady’s power-play tally clinched the WCHA series sweep and a fourth straight win for the Beavers (12-7-3, 12-3-1-0 WCHA).

Tommy Muck led BSU with three helpers for his first career three-assist game. The senior blueliner was one of nine Beavers to log a point.

Alabama Huntsville’s 59th-ranked power play (5.55 percent) cracked the code to the Beavers’ top-ranked penalty kill (95.38 percent). The Chargers (1-18-3, 1-12-3-1 WCHA) netted all three of their goals on the power play to finish 3-for-6, matching the number of power-play goals Bemidji State had allowed all season.

BSU began the third period with a 2-1 lead thanks to a Charlie Combs goal off a redirect late in the second period.

Successive power-play tallies in a span of 1 minute, 53 seconds handed Alabama Huntsville its first lead. Austin Beaulieu scored at the 7:06 mark of the third period to tie it before Josh Latta’s goal put UAH up 3-2.

Barely a minute later, Nick Cardelli snuck a shot inside the post to tie the game at 3-3. Combs nearly scored the game-winner for BSU a moment later, but the officials waved it off with the call standing after a review.

With 4:34 remaining, Brady fired a shot from the left circle to seal the win for good.

Freshman forward Sam Solensky started the scoring in the first period, giving Bemidji State a 1-0 lead at the 16:34 mark. The goal was the first for the Michalovce, Slovakia, native playing in his fourth career game after missing the season’s first half due to injury. Latta tied the game at 1-all with less than one second to go in the period when he scored his first goal.

Brady’s marker stood as the Beavers’ lone power-play goal on three chances.

Zach Driscoll saved 29 of 32 shots for BSU, while Mark Sinclair stopped 36 of 40 shots.

Bemidji State will return to the Sanford Center next weekend, Jan. 17-18, for its first series of the season against Michigan Tech.

Bemidji State 4, Alabama Huntsville 3

BSU 1 1 2 -- 4

UAH 1 0 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU, Solensky (Jones, Sjodahl), 16:34; 2, UAH, Latta (Beaulieu, Finnson), 19:59, PP.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Combs (Muck, Sillinger), 19:21.

Third period -- 4, UAH, Beaulieu (Coyle, Finnson), 7:06, PP; 5, UAH, Latta (Neudecker, James), 8:59, PP; 6, BSU, Cardelli (Armour, Muck), 10:17; 7, BSU, Brady (Muck, Cardelli), 15:26, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (29-32); UAH, Sinclair (36-40).