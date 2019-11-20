RICHMOND -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team returned to .500 on Friday with its sixth win in seven games, defeating River Lakes 3-1 in Richmond.

Becca Josefson led the charge for the Lumberjacks (9-9) with two points (1g-1a), while Nettie Kimble was 30-for-31 in net to fend off the Stars (10-7-1).

After a scoreless first period, Josefson scored the opening goal off feeds from Jemma Copiskey and Gracie Fisher at the 7:06 mark of the second. Olivia Johnson followed at 13:35, scoring a shorthanded goal from Eva Latuiri’s helper.

Lexi Leitner made it 3-0 BHS 5:29 into the third period -- with assists from Austyn Tobey and Josefson -- to put things out of reach despite Kianna Roeske’s shutout-ending goal at the 10:33 mark.

Kimble’s 30 saves on the night brings her up to 1,488 in her high school career. Hailey Kreamer stopped 14 of 17 shots she faced.

Bemidji will look to hit double-digit wins for the first time since 2015-16 when it hosts Roseau at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Bemidji 3, River Lakes 1

BHS 0 2 1 -- 3

RL 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS, Josefson (Copiskey, Fisher), 7:06; 2, BHS, Johnson (Latuiri), 13:35, SH.

Third period -- 3, BHS, Leitner (Tobey, Josefson), 5:29; 4, RL, Roeske (Cremers), 10:33.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (30-31); RL, Kreamer (14-17).