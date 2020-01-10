BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team may not have pulled off the upset win Friday night, but it accomplished something no other team has against top-ranked Wisconsin.

The Badgers (21-1-1, 11-1-1-0 WCHA) failed to outshoot their opponent for the first time all season as each side finished with 23 shots on goal. Friday also marked just the fifth game all season for Wisconsin that was decided by one goal or less.

The Beavers (12-10-1, 6-7-0-0 WCHA) rebounded from a pair of one-goal deficits, but the Badgers had the final say in a 3-2 road win at the Sanford Center.

“They made one more play than we did in terms of scoring goals,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I liked our compete level, I liked our battle. I thought our work ethic throughout the game was really good. I love the way we responded.”

Wisconsin took one-goal leads in each of the first two periods, only for BSU to respond with equalizers.

“I think we played one of our better games,” said junior defenseman Kara Werth. “We played pretty well and we stuck with them for the most part. They’re a very skilled team, credit to them.”

Defensively, BSU blocked 15 shots and pressured the Badgers into 15 missed shots.

“We’re a team that’s known for blocking shots,” Werth said, “so every time we get a chance to do that, we do that, and keep our feet moving, especially when they use their speed.”

Following Sophie Shirley’s goal from point-blank range at the 1:16 mark of the game, Werth netted the first equalizer minutes later. The Moorhead native one-timed a shot through traffic that dinged in off iron with 12:30 to go in the opening stanza.

The Beavers weathered the storm early and went to the locker room deadlocked at 1-1, marking only the fourth time all season the Badgers have entered the second period with a tie score.

Again, Wisconsin blasted out of the gate, resulting in an early-period tally to start the second. Natalie Buchbinder fired from long range to regain a 2-1 lead only 55 ticks into the frame.

But the Beavers weren’t going to be deterred. Haley Mack tied the game at 2-all at 8:02 of the frame by poking a puck through the five hole of Kristen Campbell after Reece Hunt’s pass into the slot.

The Badgers proved adept at scoring goals early and late in periods.

Brette Pettet buried the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the second, receiving a Presley Norby pass from beside the cage that she tapped in at the goal mouth.

“Even after they scored the third goal there, we had two really good chances,” Scanlan said. “I think Haley (Mack) hit the post right there at the end of the second period.”

The third period elapsed without a goal as Wisconsin eked out a 3-2 victory, extending its win streak to 11.

“I thought they did a really good job managing the third period,” Scanlan said. “We didn’t get a whole lot of quality chances. To play that well and have nothing to show for it is tough, but at the same time, that’s what happens when you play really good teams.”

The top-ranked UW power play was held to 0-for-2, while BSU finished 0-for-1 on the advantage.

Lauren Bench stopped 20 shots while Campbell made 21 saves.

Finishing one goal away from potentially upsetting the nation’s top team is not good enough for the Beavers. They’ll have another chance against the Badgers at 3:07 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re certainly not into moral victories,” Scanlan said. “We’re trying to get points and that’s the bottom line. Tomorrow is the next opportunity, so we’ve got to put the disappointment today behind us. And again, I Iove the way we’ve responded all year long.”

No. 1 Wisconsin 3, Bemidji State 2

UW 1 2 0 -- 3

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, UW, Shirley (Watts, LaMantia), 1:16; 2, BSU, Werth (DeGeorge, Olson), 7:30.

Second period -- 3, UW, Buchbinder (Shirley, LaMantia), 0:55; 4, BSU, Mack (Hunt, DeGeorge), 8:02; 5, UW, Pettet (Norby), 19:10.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (20-23); UW, Campbell (21-23).