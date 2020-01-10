HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Beavers look for the WCHA series sweep after beating the Chargers 3-1 on Thursday in Game 1 at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center.
Bemidji State (11-3-1-0-0 WCHA, 11-7-3 overall) look to solidify their stranglehold on second place in the conference race. The Chargers (1-11-3-1-0-0,1-17-3) are looking for their first win since Nov. 29.
