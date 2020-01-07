HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Elias Rosen couldn’t be contained on the power play Thursday night. The freshman defenseman scored twice on the man advantage for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team in a series-opening 3-1 victory at Alabama Huntsville.

The penalty killers had their work cut out for themselves as the Beavers (11-7-3, 11-3-1-0 WCHA) commited a season-high seven penalties. But the PK answered the call by shutting down the Chargers (1-17-3, 1-11-3-1 WCHA) on every chance.

On the other side of the coin, the BSU power play converted on two of its five opportunities with both goals coming off the stick of Rosen.

The blueliner struck for his first tally off a feed from Owen Sillinger for the game’s first goal at 7:47 of the opening frame, good for a 1-0 lead that stood through the first intermission.

Less than five minutes into the middle stanza, UAH forward Jack Jeffers picked up a loose puck, skated to a partial breakaway and deposited a shot five-hole on Zach Driscoll for the equalizer.

With the score still level entering the third period, Alex Adams delivered the game-winner on the Beavers’ lone even-strength goal. The sophomore from Grand Rapids slid a shot past Mark Sinclair from the bottom of the right circle off a Carter Jones pass from across the slot at 5:49 of the period.

Rosen blasted a one-timer for his second score of the night on a 5-on-3 power play that put the game out of reach with 8:05 to play.

Driscoll saved 23 of 24 shots to earn the win between the pipes, improving to 10-5-2. Sinclair came up with 20 saves in the loss.

Bemidji State will look to close out the WCHA series with its fourth straight win Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:37 p.m.

Bemidji State 3, Alabama Huntsville 1

BSU 1 0 2 -- 3

UAH 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, Rosen (Sillinger, Cardelli), 7:47, PP.

Second period -- 2, UAH, Jeffers (Merkley), 4:36.

Third period -- 3, BSU, Adams (Jones, Sjodahl), 5:49; 4, BSU, Rosen (Muck, Brady), 11:55, 5v3 PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (23-24); UAH, Sinclair (20-21).