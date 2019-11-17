BEMIDJI -- Thursday night went awry within a hot minute for the Bemidji High School boys hockey team.
Visiting East Grand Forks scored twice in the opening 44 seconds at the Bemidji Community Arena, burying the Lumberjacks quickly for an ultimate 5-0 road win.
“It’s hard to come back from something like that,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said. “East Grand’s a really good team, I think probably the best team we’ve faced this year. To spot them a couple early goals like we did, it makes it virtually impossible.”
The Green Wave (9-3-2), ranked No. 5 in the Let’s Play Hockey Class A poll, played the part of a top-tier program right out of the gates.
Cole Avery had the first strike -- just 17 seconds into the game -- by snagging a Bemidji turnover and firing the eventual game-winner past Tanner Rebischke’s glove side to the top shelf. Zach Stocker followed just 27 later with a low bullet for a 2-0 advantage.
The third goal of the frame came at the 4:55 mark when EGF’s Landon Parker scored on a wraparound from behind the net, and Garrett Beauchamp made it 4-0 by the first intermission on a long-range snipe at the 15:16 mark.
“The first period, they came out and scored four on us. We just didn’t have an answer,” Stahnke said. “We were flat-footed. As a team, when you get one, two, three goals like that, you’re just flying.”
Andrew Johanns filled in between the pipes for Bemidji from the second period on, dismissing a number of Green Wave chances with a handful of highlight-reel saves.
“He did really well,” Stahnke said of the senior. “It’s hard to come in as a backup, and I thought he came in ready and prepared. We’ve talked about that. I thought he came in and just did an outstanding job.”
Jaksen Panzer finally put one past Johanns at the 10:14 mark, sending a wrist shot to the back of the net from a tight angle, to make it a 5-0 game by the Zamboni’s second trip around the ice.
Nobody scored in the third period, keeping the 5-0 score in tact by night’s end. Though BHS never cut into the deficit, Stahnke was pleased with the way his team performed after the first-period letdown.
“I thought we played with heart in the second and third period where we bounced back a little bit and didn’t quit,” Stahnke said.
Johanns finished with 24 saves on 25 shots after Rebischke went 9-for-13 in the first period. Austin Cooley stopped all 15 Bemidji shots that tested him.
Neither team scored on special teams. The Jacks went 0-for-4 on the power play, which included 48 seconds of a 5-on-3 in the first period, while East Grand Forks finished 0-for-2.
BHS drops to 3-11-1 on the season. The Jacks will next host St. Michael-Albertville at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the BCA.
East Grand Forks 5, Bemidji 0
EGF 4 1 0 -- 5
BHS 0 0 0 -- 0
First period -- 1, EGF, Avery (unassisted), 0:17; 2, EGF, Stocker (Parker, Anderson), 0:44; 3, EGF, Parker (unassisted), 4:55; 4, EGF, Beauchamp (Parker, Stocker), 15:16.
Second period -- 5, EGF, Panzer (Nelson, Avery), 10:14.
Third period -- No scoring.
Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (9-13); BHS, Johanns (24-25); EGF, Cooley (15-15).