Visiting East Grand Forks scored twice in the opening 44 seconds at the Bemidji Community Arena, burying the Lumberjacks quickly for an ultimate 5-0 road win.

“It’s hard to come back from something like that,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said. “East Grand’s a really good team, I think probably the best team we’ve faced this year. To spot them a couple early goals like we did, it makes it virtually impossible.”

The Green Wave (9-3-2), ranked No. 5 in the Let’s Play Hockey Class A poll, played the part of a top-tier program right out of the gates.

Cole Avery had the first strike -- just 17 seconds into the game -- by snagging a Bemidji turnover and firing the eventual game-winner past Tanner Rebischke’s glove side to the top shelf. Zach Stocker followed just 27 later with a low bullet for a 2-0 advantage.

The third goal of the frame came at the 4:55 mark when EGF’s Landon Parker scored on a wraparound from behind the net, and Garrett Beauchamp made it 4-0 by the first intermission on a long-range snipe at the 15:16 mark.

“The first period, they came out and scored four on us. We just didn’t have an answer,” Stahnke said. “We were flat-footed. As a team, when you get one, two, three goals like that, you’re just flying.”

Andrew Johanns filled in between the pipes for Bemidji from the second period on, dismissing a number of Green Wave chances with a handful of highlight-reel saves.

“He did really well,” Stahnke said of the senior. “It’s hard to come in as a backup, and I thought he came in ready and prepared. We’ve talked about that. I thought he came in and just did an outstanding job.”

Jaksen Panzer finally put one past Johanns at the 10:14 mark, sending a wrist shot to the back of the net from a tight angle, to make it a 5-0 game by the Zamboni’s second trip around the ice.

Nobody scored in the third period, keeping the 5-0 score in tact by night’s end. Though BHS never cut into the deficit, Stahnke was pleased with the way his team performed after the first-period letdown.

“I thought we played with heart in the second and third period where we bounced back a little bit and didn’t quit,” Stahnke said.

Johanns finished with 24 saves on 25 shots after Rebischke went 9-for-13 in the first period. Austin Cooley stopped all 15 Bemidji shots that tested him.

Neither team scored on special teams. The Jacks went 0-for-4 on the power play, which included 48 seconds of a 5-on-3 in the first period, while East Grand Forks finished 0-for-2.

BHS drops to 3-11-1 on the season. The Jacks will next host St. Michael-Albertville at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the BCA.

East Grand Forks 5, Bemidji 0

EGF 4 1 0 -- 5

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, EGF, Avery (unassisted), 0:17; 2, EGF, Stocker (Parker, Anderson), 0:44; 3, EGF, Parker (unassisted), 4:55; 4, EGF, Beauchamp (Parker, Stocker), 15:16.

Second period -- 5, EGF, Panzer (Nelson, Avery), 10:14.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (9-13); BHS, Johanns (24-25); EGF, Cooley (15-15).