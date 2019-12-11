DENVER — Come back from a bye week and go on the road to face a team that reached the Frozen Four last year and is ranked No. 5 in the country.
That's the task for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team when it faces Denver in an NCHC series at Magness Arena. The Huskies (3-5-0-0-0 NCHC, 6-8-4 overall) play the Pioneers (3-3-2-0-1, 13-4-3) at 8:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday (NCHC.tv).
The Huskies will need to find scoring from throughout the lineup if they hope to pick up a win against Denver, which is ninth in goals against (2.05 per game).
The Rink Live video podcast: Denver's decade of excellence, SCSU's starting goalie question, health concerns for the Gophers and Jess forgetting what year it is
This season, sign up for The Rink Live newsletter to get the best hockey stories from across the region delivered to your inbox!