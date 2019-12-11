DENVER — Come back from a bye week and go on the road to face a team that reached the Frozen Four last year and is ranked No. 5 in the country.

That's the task for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team when it faces Denver in an NCHC series at Magness Arena. The Huskies (3-5-0-0-0 NCHC, 6-8-4 overall) play the Pioneers (3-3-2-0-1, 13-4-3) at 8:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday (NCHC.tv).

The Huskies will need to find scoring from throughout the lineup if they hope to pick up a win against Denver, which is ninth in goals against (2.05 per game).

The Rink Live video podcast: Denver's decade of excellence, SCSU's starting goalie question, health concerns for the Gophers and Jess forgetting what year it is