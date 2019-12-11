EAST LANSING, Mich. — If Michigan State men's hockey coach Danton Cole seems to have a keen understanding of the challenge Bob Motzko faces — namely, taking over a Big Ten program and re-making it in his own style — there is good reason for that. Motzko is trying to do everything that Cole has done with the Spartans, just 12 months later.

Cole took over at his alma mater before the start of the 2017-18 season, and is gradually building the Spartans back to contention after being the Big Ten’s cellar-dweller for each of the previous three seasons.

Some would call Michigan State the conference’s surprise team thus far. Granted, the Spartans sit one game above .500 at 10-9-1, but the PairWise rankings have them 16th, meaning a strong second half could put them in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012.

The Rink Live video podcast: Denver's decade of excellence, SCSU's starting goalie question, health concerns for the Gophers and Jess forgetting what year it is

“Minnesota coming up and it’s always a good series. They’re all going to be like playoff games,” Cole said this week. “We’re right on the edge of qualifying for the NCAA tournament. I think our guys are aware of that. We don’t spend a lot of time talking about it but they know the implications of every game. So we’ve got to take care of some business.”

Cole’s key weapon, just like last season, is a top line anchored by senior Patrick Khodorenko and junior Mitchell Lewandowski. That pair has combined for 35 points in 20 games. Last season, they were joined by Taro Hirose, who was the Big Ten’s MVP and then signed a pro contract.

“That top line has a lot of firepower up front. They’re playing with a little chip on their shoulder that they can do it without Hirose,” said Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine, who never played a game at Munn Ice Arena during his two seasons at Michigan, but knows the place well, and not fondly, from his time as a Wolverine.

“Small, dark. I hate the lighting in there. Boards are lively. It’s going to be good,” he said. “They’re a well-coached team. I know Danton Cole has done really good things with that team.”

The Spartans are coming off a split at the end of 2019, finishing third in the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Michigan State opened the tournament with a 4-2 loss to Michigan Tech — the eventual GLI champion — before rebounding to beat Ferris State in the consolation game.

Along with the work of senior goalie John Lethemon, who has played in 18 of the Spartans’ 20 games, they rely heavily on that top offensive unit of Khodorenko, Lewandowski and senior Sam Saliba, which has provided 42% of the team’s goals.

“They still have one line that’s awful good. Big, strong. Playing with some confidence right now,” Motzko said. “A goalie with about a .940 saves percentage, and a top line that’s as dangerous as one you’re going to find in the country. Their elevator is going up right now. They’ve got to feel good about their game.”

Previewing the series this week, Cole noted last season the Spartans won three of four from Motzko’s first Gophers team, which was made up primarily of players recruited by someone else. It’s a road the Spartans’ coach has traveled, recently.

“Bob Motzko is a heck of a coach, and they’ve got players there,” he said. “We all know it takes a while to get the feel.”

Friday’s game is a 5 p.m. CT start, while the Saturday series finale starts at 6 p.m. CT. Big Ten Network will televise both games.