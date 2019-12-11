ST. PAUL — No matter where Matt Dumba goes, for the rest of his life, Australia will always have a special place in his heart.

He spent two and a half weeks there last April, traveling up and down the East Coast of the continent with his best friend, chatting with locals, making the experience their own. And, along the way, forging an unbreakable bond with Australia as a whole.

Looking back on it now, Dumba, a 25-year-old Canadian, credits the one-of-a-kind experience with helping him mentally recover from a torn pectoral muscle that forced him to miss half of last season.

“It was amazing over there,” the Wild defenseman said. “I don’t think I realized how much the injury weighed on me. I went back home and just wasn’t myself. I was able to get away to Australia with my best friend and we just took it all in.”

Which is why Dumba felt compelled to give back, knowing that wildfires have ravaged the Australian state of New South Wales the past few months.

In true millennial fashion, Dumba took to Instagram on Tuesday night and vowed to donate $100 to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service for every point the Minnesota Timberwolves scored in Tuesday’s game at Memphis.

The Timberwolves lost to the Grizzlies 119-112, but the wildfire relief effort gained $11,200. Plus, additional donations from fans have been rolling in across social media over the past 24 hours, thanks to his post.

“I just want to generate a little buzz in the city and get the people of Minnesota thinking about it,” Dumba said. “There’s such great people here in Minnesota, and everyone’s always on board when someone needs a helping hand. I saw that (on Tuesday night) with people reaching out to me saying that they had donated or reposted it. That goes a long way. I know we raised a good chunk of change.”

Asked about his trip to Australia, Dumba lauded the beautiful surroundings, and talked about how surreal it is to see some of that same scenery currently engulfed in flames.

“It was kind of hard for me to go through some of the pictures because I’ve seen on social media some of the exact same pictures that I’d taken of just different landscapes are now ablaze,” he said. “That was hard for me to even picture because when I was there it was it was absolutely gorgeous. I fell in love with it, and to see it all up in flames is so sad. It (stinks) what’s happening right now.”

His decision to donate was also rooted in raising awareness.

“I’m from Calgary, and I spend a lot of my summer in the mountains into Alberta and British Columbia, so I’ve seen people affected by the fires that can stir up in the summers,” Dumba said. “I know how people are affected by it. Just to see that on such a great scale in Australia with an entire coastline covered in flames is horrible to think about. Just knowing that for my own personal experience, I just wanted to help out. It’s the least I could do.”