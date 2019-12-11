MINNEAPOLIS — “Minnesota’s Pride On Ice” is a slogan still used by many in reference to the Minnesota Gophers hockey team, but it gained most prominence during much of the late Doug Woog’s 14-season tenure at the program’s helm.

When those Gophers, who made the NCAA tournament 16 times from 1980-97, would come to visit the region’s other college hockey rinks, opposing fans would often make a slight edit to that slogan. “Minnesota’s Arrogance on Ice” was a term of non-endearment one would hear when the high-flying Gophers, and their legion of brash and confident fans came to town.

Current head coach Bob Motzko has seen that from both sides, first as a Gophers assistant coach, then as the head coach of one of their top in-state rivals, and now behind the Gophers bench. As his team looks ahead to the 2020 portion of their schedule, which starts Friday at Michigan State, Motzko doesn’t have any room for arrogance. But he feels a certain level of confidence from his young but growing team is a key to making a second-half surge.

“Swagger” is the term he prefers. And Motzko knows how to get it.

“You develop it by winning, obviously, but you (also) develop it by being rewarded. Good practice habits,” he said this week. “You’ve got players who have been there before, so they’re not looking for something new, they’re looking for what they know they can do. And then you get a swagger back.”

The Gophers have 14 games remaining in the regular season — eight of them on the road — and are in fifth place among the seven Big Ten teams. Sitting 31st in the PairWise Rankings (even after winning the Mariucci Classic to close out 2019), number-crunchers say that Minnesota has 1% chance of winning the conference and a 9% chance of getting into the NCAA tournament’s 16-team field. Motzko acknowledges those numbers, but likes his team’s momentum and growth after winning the Mariucci Classic.

“Gopher hockey is sitting at 7-9-4. You’re going to look at that a little cross-eyed and rightfully so. The expectations in this program — we know what they are. But we’re in the development process,” he said. “You get a weekend like that, it was a big weekend. So for us internally and how we’ve been battling through everything, we had to enjoy that. We had to feel good about that weekend. It’s a building block, and that’s just where we’re at in our process.”

Part of that process involves bus rides, unfamiliar locker rooms, hotel beds and hostile fans. The Gophers have played nearly twice as many home games (13) as road games (7) so far. But some players feel getting out of town in January and February is a good thing.

“I love being on the road. I always have, especially when you get to fly to these places. We’re blessed with that,” said junior forward Scott Reedy, who leads the Gophers with nine goals. “Going on the road is a good chance to get out of here when sometimes you can feel cooped up. But playing on the road is a lot of bonding and a cool opportunity to play in different buildings.”

It was on the road that those “Pride on Ice” teams made their lasting mark a few decades ago. Hosting the Gophers was like the Super Bowl for the region’s other programs and other fans. And Woog’s teams would come to town with all of their swagger, taking a business-like approach to playing their own game no matter the setting.

They would often leave those rabid student sections in stunned silence by the third period. That’s the kind of swagger some current Gophers envision when this young, but growing, team hops on a number of eastbound planes and buses.

“For me it’s playing with a little bit of an edge, a little chip on the shoulder. Playing with a little piss and vinegar,” said Gophers junior goalie Jack LaFontaine, who has started the past four games and admitted that the ‘boos and jeers’ he hears on the road are an inspiration. “But that’s who I am. I’m a competitor. I’m a little bit mean. For other guys it means playing calm and poised.

"As a team it’s playing with an edge and a mentality that we have something to prove, that we’re not done with where we’re at, and I still think we’re making monumental strides.”

Whether or not those strides become a confident swagger will determine if there are more road games to be had in March, during the Big Ten playoffs.