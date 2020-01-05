BEMIDJI -- Only 55 seconds had elapsed in Tuesday night’s game and already the Bemidji Community Arena scoreboard read 2-0 in favor of the Bemidji High School girls hockey team. It was a sign of things to come.

The Lumberjacks sailed to a 10-0 victory over International Falls, scoring four times in each of the first two periods before tacking on two more goals in the final frame. The win is the largest for the Jacks since a 14-0 triumph over Park Rapids on Dec. 13, 2018.

Nine different BHS players recorded points, including three who led the way with four points apiece: Lexi Leitner (2g-2a), Olivia Johnson (2g-2a) and Austyn Tobey (1g-3a).

Of the team’s 10 goals, seven came at even strength, two were shorthanded tallies and one was scored on the power play.

Within a flash of the opening faceoff, Becca Josefson and Eva Latuiri had given the Lumberjacks (8-9) a 2-0 advantage. Gracie Fisher and Leitner extended the lead to 4-0 by the halfway mark in the frame.

Johnson, Elizabeth Oster, Chloe Hasbargen and Tobey doubled the lead to 8-0 after the second period. Leitner and Johnson finalized the score in the final 17 minutes.

Nettie Kimble only needed to come up with three saves to earn the win in net. Eighth-grader Payton Weidemann entered in relief in the third period and stopped all seven shots she faced to seal the shutout, the team’s fourth of the season.

Macey Marcotte recorded 34 saves in the loss for the Broncos (0-13).

Bemidji will hit the road for its next contest, a 7:15 p.m. matchup against Rocori on Friday, Jan. 10.

Bemidji 10, International Falls 0

IF 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 4 4 2 -- 10

First period -- 1, BHS, Josefson (Eichstadt, Tobey), 0:39; 2, BHS, Latuiri (unassisted), 0:55; 3, BHS, Fisher (unassisted), 4:54; 4, BHS, Leitner (unassisted), 8:31.

Second period -- 5, BHS, Johnson (Fisher), 5:16, SH; 6, BHS, Oster (Johnson), 6:24; 7, BHS Hasbargen (Johnson, Latuiri), 9:18, PP; 8, BHS, Tobey (Hasbargen, Leitner), 12:22, SH.

Third period -- 9, BHS, Leitner (Tobey, Josefson), 5:33; 10, BHS, Johnson (Leitner, Tobey), 12:38.