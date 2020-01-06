CROOKSTON -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team survived a third-period surge by Crookston to hang on for a 3-2 road win Tuesday night.

The Lumberjacks (3-10-1) took a 2-0 lead through the first period as Connor Savard chipped in on both markers. The junior defenseman notched an unassisted goal just 1 minute, 12 seconds into the game and later picked up a helper on Gage Mostad’s power-play goal near the middle of the frame.

Following a scoreless second period, Nate Mannausau extended the lead to 3-0 with an unassisted tally at the 5:12 mark of the final frame. The junior blueliner’s goal would stand as the game-winner after a late push by the Pirates (0-13).

With BHS on the power play, Jack Doda picked off a pass and skated to a shorthanded goal at 6:49 of the third to put Crookston on the scoreboard. It was Doda again who cut the deficit to 3-2, this time with a power-play goal with less than six minutes to go.

The Pirates threatened to tie the game late, but the Lumberjacks weathered the storm to cling to the 3-2 victory, its 14th straight over Crookston.

Andrew Johanns makes 20 saves on 22 shots to clinch the win in net. Noah Dragseth saved 29 of 32 shots in the losing effort.

Bemidji will return home Thursday, Jan. 9, for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against East Grand Forks at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Bemidji 3, Crookston 2

BHS 2 0 1 -- 3

CRK 0 0 2 -- 2

First period -- 1, BHS, Savard (unassisted), 1:12; 2, BHS, Mostad (E. Mock, Savard), 9:32, PP.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, BHS, Mannausau (unassisted), 5:12; 4, CRK, Ja. Doda (unassisted), 6:49, SH; 5, CRK, Ja. Doda (Jo. Doda), 11:40, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Johanns (20-22); Dragseth (29-32).