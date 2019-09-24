ST. PAUL — After being back around the team for much of the past month, Wild goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk was not at practice Tuesday, Jan. 7, and according to coach Bruce Boudreau, will miss the upcoming road game against the Calgary Flames.

“His wife is having a (medical procedure),” Boudreau said. “He will be away for the next few days.”

It’s likely Dubnyk will be good to go for the Wild’s next home game, Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks, though it’s unclear if he will travel for the road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins next week.

It’s been a tough couple of months for Dubnyk and his family as his wife Jenn continues to work through what they are calling a serious medical issue.

That forced Dubnyk to miss about a month of action earlier this season as he took on some extra responsibilities at home while the family searched for answers.

It put things in perspective for Dubnyk, and he was grateful the Wild have been so supportive throughout the process.

“You realize nothing matters except your family in the long run,” Dubnyk said a couple of months ago. “They obviously are very aware that family is the No. 1 thing that matters.”

In response to Dubnyk missing some time, the Wild recalled Kaapo Kahkonen from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. He had a short stint with the Wild earlier this season, putting together a 3-1-1 record, 2.96 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Suter leaves early

Ryan Suter left Tuesday’s practice early, something that has become common for the him over the past month.

While it sounds like Suter is working through an undisclosed injury, Boudreau doesn’t expected him to miss any time.

“It’s a little maintenance that he’s been dealing with for awhile,” Boudreau said. “I think the (upcoming all-star break) is going to be important for him.”

Pateryn close

Greg Pateryn is getting closer to returning from sports hernia surgery that has sidelined him all season. He returned to practice about a week and a half ago and has been effective on the ice.

“He’s practicing full and he made it through the skate,” Boudreau said. “I would say that he’s a week away from being eligible.”

Pateryn himself was a little hesitant to put a time frame on when he expects to play his first game this season.

“I’m just taking it day by day and going from there,” Pateryn said. “It’s encouraging that everything has been good for the last 10 days or so, and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”

Briefly

Brad Hunt also missed practice Tuesday after having a sinus procedure. He is expected to travel with the team for the upcoming road trip to Calgary.

“He could have practiced,” Boudreau said. “He was just told that after this procedure, he should stay off for a day.”