MINNEAPOLIS -- During his time as a Minnesota Gophers assistant coach in the early 2000s, and when he ran the St. Cloud State program as head coach, Bob Motzko’s teams were known for their proficiency with the power play.

While the current Gophers, under Motzko’s direction, have not yet had the man-advantage success his teams have enjoyed in the past, the team is thriving when there’s a Gopher in the penalty box. Entering this weekend’s two-game series at Michigan State, the Gophers are the Big Ten’s top penalty killing team, with a .862 percentage (meaning that opponents score less than 14 percent of the time when on the power play.

“You really can script your penalty kill, and we’re finding the right mix of guys who are buying into our penalty kill right now,” Motzko said on Tuesday after the team practiced on the smaller ice sheet of Ridder Arena, in preparation for games at Munn Ice Arena this weekend. “I really think it’s been from the start. Give (assistant) coach (Garrett) Raboin and Gordo (assistant coach Ben Gordon) a lot of credit. Those guys are in charge of the penalty kill and they slap me down when I try to interfere with it and over-step my bounds. But they do a really good job and our guys are following suit, so that’s been a strength of ours.”

In the seven games the Gophers have played since Nov. 23, they have allowed just one power play goal and are second in the nation with a .955 penalty kill percentage since then. Part of that is goaltending, as Jack LaFontaine has established himself as the team’s top goalie and is playing with great confidence. He was awarded the Big Ten’s second star of the week after being named the Mariucci Classic MVP. LaFontaine passes off the penalty kill credit to others.

“Everybody in that locker room, we take a lot of pride in that penalty kill. When we’re down a man or two men, we have a little bit of swagger on that PK,” LaFontaine said, flashing back to the Gophers’ 4-1 win over St. Cloud State in the Mariucci Classic title game, in which they held the Huskies to an 0-for-4 night on the power play, and killed an extended 5-on-3 power play in the second period. “Guys are blocking shots...last game Ryan Zuhlsdorf took about three slap shots in the hamstring. Guys are just dialed in.”

Michigan State’s power play is currently fifth in the seven-team Big Ten, scoring on 19 percent of its man-advantage opportunities. So when a Gopher heads to the penalty box this weekend, they may still have the upper hand.

Weber upbeat, headed for more surgery

With 14 games left in his rookie season at the U of M, it’s looking less likely that freshman forward Noah Weber will see game action at any point in 2019-20. He has been a full participant in practice recently, but that will change soon as the nagging left eye ailment that has plagued him for more than a year now will mean a tenth surgery soon.

“Once I get that surgery I won’t be able to lift more than 15 pounds for a couple weeks, then I should be back into it,” said Weber, who hails from Eagle River, Wis., and was the captain of the United States Hockey League’s Madison Capitols last season. “It’s a little frustrating but just being around the guys and being in the locker room, they make me feel like a pretty big part of the team, which is nice. It’s a test of my patience, but it’s nothing too bad.”

As the lone Wisconsin native on the team, Weber joked that the only time he and other Gophers don’t get along is when the NFL playoffs are on.

“It’s pretty easy, because the Packers are just that much better than the Vikings,” Weber said, with a laugh. “I’m looking for a Packers-Vikings conference championship. I think that would be pretty sweet.”