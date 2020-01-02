MINNEAPOLIS — The Rink Live reporters Mick Hatten and Jess Myers talk about the University of Denver's consistent excellence in the 2010s and the Pioneers going into this weekend's NCHC series against St. Cloud State coming off a big nonconference series sweep.

The Huskies are coming back after a bye week with the return of head coach Brett Larson, who spent the last few weeks as an assistant coach for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships. St. Cloud State did not start David Hrenak in goal either of the two games he was absent. Will that trend continue?

The Gophers are also coming back after a bye week after winning the Mariucci Classic. But Minnesota has some health concerns going into this weekend's series at Michigan State.

Yes, this is the first video podcast of the new year, but see how far off Myers is on what year it is as well.