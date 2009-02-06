BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team’s nine-game win streak -- a program record -- was brought to a halt with a 2-0 loss to Minnesota Duluth in the Minnesota Cup championship Sunday at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena.

Oddly enough, the Beavers played better in the loss than in the nine games leading up to it, if you ask head coach Jim Scanlan.

“Hockey can be a funny games sometimes,” Scanlan said. “On the streak that we’ve been on, yesterday’s game was probably the best we’ve played in the last 10. And you come up short on the scoreboard.”

UMD goaltender Maddie Rooney’s 38-save shutout made all the difference.

“Coach (Bob) Peters said it a long time ago: Until they make goalies ineligible, anything can happen,” said Scanlan, quoting his former coach with the BSU men. “It wasn’t totally one-sided, but I thought we deserved better than the score indicated.”

The Beavers outshot the Bulldogs 38-25 for the game, but were unable to get anything past the 2018 Olympic gold medalist.

“She definitely had an outstanding game against us,” senior forward Haley Mack said. “Maddie’s an outstanding goalie. She stood on top of her head.”

Bemidji State reached the tournament title game by virtue of a 1-0 overtime win over Minnesota State in Saturday’s semifinals. Abby Halluska delivered the game-winner with less than a minute to play in overtime.

The Beavers (12-9-1, 6-6-0-0 WCHA) are back at home this weekend, Jan. 10-11, for the first time in a month as they begin the second half of the league schedule with a daunting series against top-ranked Wisconsin (20-1-1, 10-1-1-0 WCHA).

BSU doesn’t have to look far back to find evidence the Badgers are fallible.

Wisconsin carried the No. 1 ranking into their most recent trip to the Sanford Center last February, only to be stunned in a 2-1 loss. Trailing 1-0, Jacqueline Kaasa and Lydia Passolt scored two unanswered goals to pull off the program’s first win over a No. 1 team since 2014.

“I think we just need to worry about our game and keep playing the way that our team is playing right now,” Mack said, “and the results will take care of themselves.”

Wisconsin swept the Beavers in Madison, Wis., by matching 4-1 scores in their first series in October. The Badgers most recently won the Battle at the Burgh tournament in Pittsburgh after defeating Robert Morris in the semifinals and third-ranked Northeastern in overtime of the title game.

“They just beat two really good teams out in Pittsburgh,” Scanlan said. “Anytime to be competitive with them you’ve got to be in the moment for 60 minutes. It’s a cliche (to take it) a period at a time, but it really gets down to that and every shift is big.

“But at the same time, you’ve got to have a belief you can beat teams like that. We know we can do it. You’ve got to get great goaltending, you’ve got to be really sound defensively, and then you have to be opportunistic when you get chances. … We’ve got to put Sunday’s disappointment away and get ready for a great team coming here this weekend.”

Friday’s series opener is set for 6:07 p.m. at the Sanford Center with Saturday’s contest scheduled for 3:07 p.m.