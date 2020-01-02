INDIANAPOLIS -- Bemidji State forward Owen Sillinger has been named the NCAA Men’s Hockey Third Star of the Week for recording five points in last weekend’s sweep of Ferris State.

Sillinger, a sophomore forward, recorded the first multi-assist game of his career Friday night by assisting on three of the team’s five goals, including the game-winner, in a 5-2 win. He added a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 victory to help BSU complete the series sweep.

Sillinger finished the weekend as the WCHA’s leading scorer, tied for the nation’s top-scoring honors and tied Rosen with four assists to lead the nation. He posted a team-high +5 plus/minus rating and was the team’s top faceoff man by winning 34 of 55 attempts (.636).

The Regina, Saskatchewan native is third on BSU with 15 points (7g-8a).

This marks the first time Sillinger has been honored with the NCAA award and is the first time a BSU player has been recognized with the NCAA’s weekly award since Justin Baudry was selected for the honor Feb. 12, 2019.

In addition to Sillinger, Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris was named first star and Boston College forward Ron Greco received second star recognition.

The Beavers (10-7-3, 10-3-1-0 WCHA) will travel south this week to meet Alabama Huntsville. Both games of the Thursday-Friday series are set for 7:37 p.m.