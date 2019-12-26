ST. PAUL ⁠— If somebody attended both Wild games over the weekend having never watched a minute of professional hockey, they would think winger Marcus Foligno is one of the NHL’s best players.

That’s how good Foligno was as the Wild earned three of four points in a grueling back-to-back against the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames.

After earning a promotion in the lineup by coach Bruce Boudreau, not only did Foligno, 28, continue to fly and bang bodies with his usual sense of reckless abandon, he provided some much-needed firepower, finishing with three goals and an assist.

“He’s doing at this stage whatever every coach wants every player to do,” Boudreau said. “They move up in the lineup and show that they never want to go back down.”

It would be difficult to move Foligno down right now. He already has seven goals this season, matching his total from all of last season, and is on pace to shatter his career-highs in every offensive category.

All the while Foligno is still willing to drop the gloves at a moment’s notice and remains a top penalty-killer. He also has become a revered leader in the locker room.

“It’s good to see those guys that go out every night and work hard get rewarded,” defenseman Ryan Suter said. “We are a tough team when those guys are going and forechecking and making plays.”

Ask Foligno what’s been going well, though, and he immediately credits his teammates. As much as he’s enjoyed playing on a line with Victor Rask and Ryan Hartman for a bulk of this season, he’s found an instant connection with new linemates Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin.

“It feels really good,” Foligno said. “We want to score. We want to crash the net. We want to create chances. We have our legs going and our heads up and we are finding each other.”

That said, Foligno still feels like he has more to give. He has hinted in the past that he feels like he can be a 15-goal scorer in the league, and after a solid weekend he’s finally on pace to reach that milestone.

“That’s always exciting,” he said. “You can always talk the talk; you also have to walk the walk. You’ve got to back it up. It’s what I feel (I’ve been doing) this season with how I’ve been playing.”

And if Foligno continues to play the way he has as of late — sometimes like the best player on the ice — he’s going to continue to get more and more opportunities.

“He’s earned it,” Boudreau said. “He works hard. He’s a great team player. He does all the right things as far as on the ice and off the ice, competing in practice, showing up for everything. You really like to see those guys succeed and get breaks.”