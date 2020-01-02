BLOOMINGTON -- Owen Sillinger and Elias Rosen of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team were honored with Western Collegiate Hockey Association awards Monday following the Beavers’ sweep over Ferris State.

Sillinger posted a team-high five points to earn WCHA Forward of the Week while Rosen tallied four assists on the weekend to take home Rookie of the Week.

Sillinger, a sophomore forward, recorded the first multi-assist game of his career Friday night by assisting on three of the team’s five goals, including the game-winner, in a 5-2 win. He added a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 victory to help BSU complete the series sweep.

Sillinger finished the weekend as the WCHA’s leading scorer, tied for the nation’s top-scoring honors and tied Rosen with four assists to lead the nation. He posted a team-high +5 plus/minus rating and was the team’s top faceoff man by winning 34 of 55 attempts (.636).

The Regina, Saskatchewan native is third on BSU with 15 points (7g-8a).

This is Sillinger’s third career WCHA weekly award. He was selected as the rookie of the week twice in 2018-19.

Rosen put together back-to-back two-assist nights against Ferris State. The rookie defenseman’s four-assist weekend has him tied for the team lead in assists with 11. He is second on the team with seven points (7a) on the man advantage.

The native of Mora, Sweden, finished the weekend as the nation’s top-scoring rookie and tied for the scoring lead among WCHA defensemen.

This is Rosen’s second WCHA weekly award. He also earned rookie of the week honors Nov. 25.

Along with the BSU duo, Bowling Green’s Alec Rauhauser was named as WCHA Defenseman of the Week and Northern Michigan’s Nolan Kent earned Goaltender of the Week.

The Beavers (10-7-3, 10-3-1-0 WCHA) will head south this week to meet Alabama Huntsville. Both games of the Thursday-Friday series are set for 7:37 p.m.