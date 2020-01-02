BEMIDJI -- A trio of power-play goals created a recipe for success for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team Saturday night at the Sanford Center. Adam Brady converted twice on the man advantage, including the game-winner, to help guide BSU to a 4-1 win over Ferris State and a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series sweep.

The three power-play tallies are the most in a game by the Beavers (10-7-3, 10-3-1-0 WCHA) since they scored a trio in a 5-2 win over Northern Michigan on Nov. 19, 2016.

“Our power play was effective, but it was just kind of odd,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “It wasn’t necessarily we were making a lot of plays on the power play. We were just kind of opportunistic, but we’ll take that.”

Tommy Muck was first in line for Bemidji State’s power-play parade. The senior blueliner fired a shot off the post and into the back of the net six seconds into the team’s first advantage at the 8:11 mark of the opening stanza.

The lead evaporated with 4:44 to go in the frame when Jake Willets one-timed a slap shot from the point to level the score at 1-1.

With the score still tied late in the second period, a bizarre moment transpired when netminder Zach Driscoll, back after a two-game injury absence, lost his skate blade and was unable to get to his feet following a save. Luckily for him and the Beavers, the Bulldogs (6-13-2, 4-8-2-0 WCHA) were unable to benefit.

The clock was ticking down on the period when a shorthanded attempt at one end led to the go-ahead goal at the other.

FSU had a 3-on-1, but the move backfired when the chance fizzled out with Tyler Kirkup’s backcheck, springing the Beavers on a 2-on-1 opportunity. Ethan Somoza slid a saucer pass across the slot to Brady for the tap-in with 17 seconds left before intermission.

“It was weird. We were changing too, so I got out there late,” Brady said. “(Somoza) made an incredible play there and showed a lot of patience. He just slid it over to me and gave me the easy job of putting it in the empty cage.”

Brady scored his second on the power play past a screened Austin Shaw at the 4:50 mark of the third.

“(Nick) Cardelli was screening the goalie and Adam Brady showed great deception,” Serratore said. “I don’t think the goaltender thought he was going to shoot. I think he thought (Brady) was going to pass backdoor and Brads kind of handcuffed him.”

Sillinger took a pass from Charlie Combs and extended the lead to 4-1 past the midpoint in the period, icing the series sweep with the team’s lone even-strength goal.

“These points are big,” Brady said. “You kind of blink and then it’s playoffs. The second half is big and we have some tough games, especially some tough road games, too. You’ve got to get points, especially at home.”

Bemidji State has been nearly unbeatable at home. The team is 7-1-2 and averaging 4.5 goals per game at the Sanford Center.

“I think the fans have been a big part of that,” Brady said. “I think building off that energy, especially with quick goals. The crowd gets into it and then we get a boost of energy.”

Brady (2g), Sillinger (1g-1a), Muck (1g-1a) and Elias Rosen (2a) each posted two points for the game as the power-play finished 3-for-4. The penalty kill blanked Ferris State on its only power play.

Driscoll stopped 18 of 19 shots to bring his record up to 9-5-2.

The Beavers will have a short week as they travel to Alabama Huntsville for a Thursday-Friday series, Jan. 9-10. Both games are set for 7:37 p.m.

BSU will then face a daunting slate to close out January against Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Bowling Green.

“We needed this game,” Serratore said. “We have a tough 14 games (remaining). To me, these were critical points because we didn’t want to handcuff ourselves. It’s just going to be a bear the rest of the way and we know that.”

Bemidji State 4, Ferris State 1

FSU 1 0 0 -- 1

BSU 1 1 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, BSU, Muck (Cardelli, Sillinger), 8:11, PP; 2, FSU, Willets (MacDougall), 15:16.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Brady (Somoza), 19:43, PP.

Third period -- 4, BSU, Brady (Muck, Rosen), 4:50, PP; 5, BSU, Sillinger (Combs, Rosen), 11:18.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (18-19); FSU, Shaw (29-33).