BEMIDJI -- Alexandria got the best of the Bemidji High School girls hockey team on Saturday, as the Cardinals used their speed to skate out to a 2-0 win at the Bemidji Community Arena.

“I thought our girls competed well,” BHS head coach Mike Johnson said. “… We were definitely overmatched in terms of speed, so we tried to slow down Alexandria and play good, tough, team defense.

“We had defensemen blocking quite a few shots, and the forwards were helping out deep. We did a lot of good things, playing our game to the best of our ability and trying to create a few offensive chances when we got the chance.”

After a scoreless first period, Lauren Maras put Alexandria (8-5-3) in front with a goal at 4:17 of the second, finishing off a scramble at the net.

The one-goal difference held into the final minute of the third period, when Bemidji (7-9) had an opportunity for the equalizer, but Alex goalie Hailee Bailey prevented overtime and Kaci Trosvig tacked on an empty netter to fend off the Jacks.

“They’re right up there with Roseau and Brainerd in terms of their overall team speed,” Johnson said of Alexandria. “That’s a little bit tough. That’s probably the No. 1 thing we struggle with. We’ve finally found a way to start scoring some goals, but the teams that are really fast, we just struggle to break out against them. We were able to have some sustained forecheck time with kids competing and working hard. But again, Alex is definitely one of the top teams in the section.”

Nettie Kimble finished with 37 saves on 38 shots for BHS, while Bailey was a perfect 9-for-9 on the other end. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Lumberjacks are back home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, to host International Falls at the BCA.

Alexandria 2, Bemidji 0

ALX 0 1 1 -- 2

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, ALX, Maras (Doherty), 4:17.

Third period -- 2, ALX, Trosvig (Block), 16:52, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (37-38); ALX, Bailey (9-9).