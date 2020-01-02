BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team found lightning in a bottle on Saturday, quite nearly erasing a four-goal deficit in a flash before an ultimate 5-3 loss to Alexandria at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Trailing 4-0 past the midway point of the third period, the Lumberjacks scored three times in a five-minute span to come back within 4-3. But the comeback fell one strike shy, and the Cardinals added an empty netter from Brycen Berg to spoil the dramatics.

“There was no quit in these guys,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said. “… There’s nothing worse than when a team quits after being down a certain amount. To battle back like that, even if we didn’t get those goals, they were going hard.”

Wyatt Halvorson scored the first two goals of the rally. His first came at the 10:36 mark, and then he scored on an unassisted wraparound 1 minute, 19 seconds later. Tate Hammitt added a goal from the point with 1:50 left on the clock, turning the blowout into a nail-biter.

“There are certain things we definitely need to work on, but we can fix those things,” Stahnke said. “But when a team quits, it’s hard to coach that. … I just told them that I was proud of them, that they didn’t quit.”

For the first two and a half periods, however, Alexandria (9-4) owned the ice.

On the power play, Matthew Carlsen bagged the game’s opening goal at the 4:16 mark of the first. The follow-up goal came at 9:21. Ethan Mock struck the post for Bemidji (2-10-1), and Caleb Strong turned the other way and delivered a Cardinal goal 10 seconds later.

Josiah Gronholz tapped in a goal at the 9:37 mark of the second period -- an easy finish at the far post off Carlsen’s feed -- for Alexandria’s second power-play goal in as many tries.

The Jacks, meanwhile, finished 1-for-8 on the man advantage, which included 1:41 of a 5-on-3 opportunity to open the second period.

“In today’s game, there were a lot of penalties,” Stahnke said. “(Being) unable to protect our penalty kill and not get anything off ours, that was crucial. Especially that 5-on-3. I thought that could have been the dagger right there. But after that, we still came back, so that was pretty good.”

Joe Westlund made it 4-0 with a top-shelf strike at the 4:50 mark of the third. And despite the trio of late BHS goals that followed, Cardinal goalie Christopher Loken was stout for much of the afternoon. He stood tall for a number of quality saves, and while many came with a lopsided score, they proved to be critical in the end.

“That’s kind of been our M.O. this year: We’ve put a lot of pucks on net, and it just seems like we don’t have that puck luck right now,” Stahnke said. “We’ve got to generate some of that luck ourselves.”

Loken finished with 33 saves on 36 stops, while Bemidji netminder Tanner Rebischke was 19-for-23 in net.

The Lumberjacks return to the ice at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, to face Crookston on the road.

Alexandria 5, Bemidji 3

ALX 2 1 2 -- 5

BHS 0 0 3 -- 3

First period -- 1, ALX, Carlsen (unassisted), 4:16, PP; 2, ALX, Strong (Gronholz), 9:21.

Second period -- 3, ALX, Gronholz (Carlsen, Strong), 9:37, PP.

Third period -- 4, ALX, Westlund (Gronholz, Strong), 4:50; 5, BHS, Halvorson (Maish), 10:36; 6, BHS, Halvorson (unassisted), 11:55; 7, BHS, Hammitt (E. Mock), 15:10, PP; 8, ALX, Berg (unassisted), 16:16, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (19-23); ALX, Loken (33-36).