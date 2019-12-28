DULUTH -- Abby Halluska broke a scoreless tie Saturday afternoon by netting the game-winning goal in overtime, advancing the Bemidji State women’s hockey team into the Minnesota Cup final with a 1-0 win over St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Lauren Bench posted a 23-save shutout to extend the team’s program-record win streak to nine games.

The contest remained goalless for more than 64 minutes.

Halluska buried her fifth goal of the season with only 49 seconds to play in overtime, sneaking a shot through the five hole of Emma Polusny for the game-winner. Lydia Passolt and Paige Beebe picked up assists on the goal.

The Beavers (12-8-1, 6-6-0-0 WCHA) outshot the Huskies 39-23 for the game, but neither team could break goaltenders Bench and Polusny during regulation.

Bench earned her seventh straight win between the pipes, improving to 9-6-0 for the year. The shutout was the third of the season for the redshirt junior from Eagan.

Polusny also played nearly flawlessly in net for St. Cloud State (4-14-2, 0-12-0-0 WCHA), notching 38 saves in the loss to fall to 3-12-2 on the season.

The BSU penalty kill held SCSU scoreless on three power-play opportunities. The Beavers finished 0-for-2 on the advantage.

Bemidji State will meet the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between host Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State in the Minnesota Cup championship game Sunday.

UMD will play in the 4 p.m. game Sunday, regardless of whether the Bulldogs win or lose in the semifinals. The other Sunday game will be played at 1 p.m.

The Beavers are seeking their first Minnesota Cup title in their first appearance in the second-year tournament. Games in the tournament are considered nonconference.

Bemidji State 1, St. Cloud State 0 (OT)

BSU 0 0 0 1 -- 1

SCSU 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 1, BSU, Halluska (Passolt, Beebe), 4:11.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (23-23); SCSU, Polusny (38-39).