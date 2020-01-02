BEMIDJI -- It was home sweet home again for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team Friday night.

The Beavers improved to 6-1-2 within the friendly confines of the Sanford Center thanks to their 5-2 victory over Ferris State, snapping a three-game skid that dated back to their lone home loss Dec. 7 to Alaska.

BSU tallied a trio of third-period goals to break a 2-2 tie and earn its first win of 2020.

Owen Sillinger recorded the primary assist on three of his side’s goals, including Aaron Miller’s game-winner 91 ticks into the final frame.

Bemidji State cracked open the contest with two quick scores.

Alex Ierullo batted in a loose puck from the slot to put the Beavers (9-7-3, 9-3-1-0 WCHA) on the board less than five minutes into the game.

Darby Gula netted his first collegiate goal moments later to land BSU a 2-0 lead with 12:36 left in the frame. The sophomore defenseman from Steinbach, Manitoba, was playing in his 29th career game when he notched the milestone goal off a feed from Sillinger.

“Owen Sillinger had a heck of a night,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “Those first two goals were a direct result of Owen winning faceoffs. The first one he doesn’t get an assist, but he had three assists tonight and he made the big play on Miller’s goal.”

Sillinger won a game-high 17 faceoffs to go along with his three helpers to help win the possession battle.

“This is a puck-possession league and any time you can have the puck on your stick as a team, I think it’s very important,” the sophomore forward said. “I thought all five guys on the ice did a good job on the faceoff dot, not just the centermen.”

The Bulldogs (6-12-2, 4-7-2-0 WCHA) spoiled the Beavers’ early lead by scoring goals 58 seconds apart. Marshall Moise halved his team’s deficit with 5:11 to play before Justin Michaelian batted a puck out of the air to knot the game at 2-all before the intermission.

“You could just see it on the bench. We were lethargic, we had zero intensity, and to make a long story short, they answered back,” Serratore said, noting an illness has spread through the team this week.

BSU outshot its opponent 18-6 in the second period but couldn’t break the tie, even with a pair of power-play opportunities.

Miller buried his team-leading 10th goal of the season with a bullet from the slot that arrived at his stick from Sillinger, letting Bemidji State regain a 3-2 lead a heartbeat into the final stanza.

Charlie Combs then fired in a shot off iron to extend the lead to 4-2 with 7:28 to go. With BSU on the penalty kill, Ethan Somoza scored on an empty net with his back to the cage to seal the 5-2 victory.

Henry Johnson made his second straight start in net as Zach Driscoll remained out due to injury. The junior netminder made 13 saves to earn his first win of the season, improving to 1-2-1.

Austin Shaw stopped 33 shots in the loss as the Beavers outshot the Bulldogs 38-15 for the game, including 29-10 over the final 40 minutes.

BSU finished 0-for-4 on the man advantage. The penalty kill held FSU scoreless on its sole power play in the closing minutes.

Bemidji State will return to the Sanford Center with eyes on completing its third WCHA sweep of the season. Puck drop is set for 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji State 5, Ferris State 2

FSU 2 0 0 -- 2

BSU 2 0 3 -- 5

First period -- 1, BSU, Ierullo (Rosen, Zmolek), 4:24; 2, BSU, Gula (Sillinger), 7:24; 3, FSU, Moise (Rutkowski, Tulik), 14:49; 4, FSU, Michaelian (Transit, MacDougall), 15:47.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 5, BSU, Miller (Sillinger), 1:31; 6, BSU, Combs (Zmolek, Rosen), 12:32; 7, BSU, Somoza (Sillinger), 19:30, SH, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, H. Johnson (13-15); FSU, Shaw (33-37).