ST. PAUL — Despite boasting a 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame, Jordan Greenway doesn’t always use his size to advantage, and the Wild forward knows that needs to change — especially now that he’s been bumped up to the top line alongside Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello.

“It’s going to be huge for my development to continue to use my body to my advantage,” Greenway said. “It’s something I have to start doing every single night. I think there are some games I do that really well, and there are some games I don’t do that at all.

“In the games (that) I do use my body to my advantage, I have more success.”

It’s been a learning process for Greenway. While he was selected by the Wild in the second round of 2015 NHL Draft largely because of his size, he rarely had to use it at the lower levels because he was almost always the biggest player on the ice.

That obviously wasn’t the case when Greenway finally turned pro.

“It’s never easy to change habits, and I think with time I will become much better at it,” he said. “For whatever reason, I find myself kind of shying away from it sometimes. I have to find ways to be more consistent using my body and have more of a physical presence. It’s just something I need to focus on more.”

Maybe an increase in playing time will help. Greenway should get a ton of action in Saturday’s home game against the Winnipeg Jets, and he’s confident in the makeup of the top line.

“We do a lot of good things together,” Greenway said. “We have a guy like Zuccy who can pass the puck really well, and then Staalsy and I work down low really well together. There’s some pretty good chemistry between us already, and I’m happy the coaching staff trusts me to be up there and play with those guys.”

Not that Greenway would play differently on another line.

“I have to play my game no matter where I am in the lineup,” he said. “Even though it’s nice to be labeled as someone on the top line, or whatever when it comes down to it, I just have to do what I have to do no matter who I’m playing with.”

Shutdown line

Unfortunately for the Wild, the ripple effect of shifting Greenway to the top line comes at the expense of the GEEK Squad.

That said, Marcus Foligno should fit in nicely alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Luke Kunin on the shutdown line, especially considering he brings another big body to the equation.

“We are excited to play with each other,” Foligno said. “Those guys work hard and are fast players and can shoot a puck. We will be physical and make sure we’re always around the puck and that our forecheck is really noticeable.”

Seeler on assignment

Nick Seeler accepted a conditioning assignment before Friday’s practice and will play some games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League before returning to the Twin Cities at some point.

It’s a way for Seeler to get back into game shape after going most of this season without drawing into the lineup.

“He hasn’t played in so long,” Boudreau said. “As good of a person, and as a hard of a worker as he is, he will get some game action in, and I think this will help him in the long run.”