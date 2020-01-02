BEMIDJI -- State bragging rights will be on the line for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team this weekend as it takes part in the Minnesota Cup for the first time.

The annual tournament, now in its second year, features four of Minnesota’s five Division I women’s hockey programs. Each school will have a chance to host the tournament on a rotating basis with Duluth’s Amsoil Arena taking its turn this season.

The Beavers will face St. Cloud State in the semifinals at 1:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, while Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State clash in the other semifinal at 4:07 p.m. The championship and third-place games will follow on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The contests are nonconference and Western Collegiate Hockey Association points will not be up for grabs.

Minnesota won the inaugural Minnesota Cup last January on its home ice in Minneapolis, though the Gophers will sit out this year’s tournament.

The Minnesota Cup was created as a way for the WCHA’s five Minnesota programs to add more games without traveling far. Teams were left with four fewer games on their schedules when North Dakota folded its program following the 2016-17 season.

“All of us were looking for nonconference games, and unfortunately, the only games that you could find required a flight out east,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “It’s kind of the concept the men had a few years back with the North Star Cup.”

Bemidji State sat out the first tournament last season since it had already scheduled a nonconference series against Union for the same weekend.

“I think it’s going to be a good warmup just to get back (after) break,” said sophomore Ellie Moser. “It’s a little less pressure since it’s not conference points, but obviously we always want to win and I think it would be a good start to 2020 to win that cup.”

BSU will be looking to extend its program-record eight-game win streak when its meets SCSU. The Beavers are 6-0-0 against the tournament’s other three opponents this season after having swept each of them during the first half.

Bemidji is currently slated to host the 2023 Minnesota Cup after Mankato and St. Cloud host in each of the next two seasons. Though, if the WCHA can find an eighth team, the tournament may no longer fit in the schedule.

“If we get an eighth team sometime at some point in the future, we probably would end this tournament,” Scanlan said, “because we’re going to play at least a couple teams at least five times minimum.”

DeGeorge returns from Team USA

Junior forward Clair DeGeorge will return to the lineup this weekend after missing Bemidji State’s most recent series Dec. 13-14. She had a pretty good excuse, though.

While the Beavers were busy sweeping Union College, DeGeorge was playing for the U.S. Women’s National Team in the Rivalry Series against Canada.

Skating alongside a number of Olympic gold medalists, the Anchorage, Alaska, native made her debut in a 2-1 win over Canada on Dec. 17 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Though she didn’t get on the scoresheet, DeGeorge will hope the game was the first of many to come playing for her country.

“It was pretty surreal,” DeGeorge said. “Like I always say, it’s an honor putting on the U.S. jersey and to be able to do that for the first time with the women’s national team is insane. I mean the amount of support from the girls there and even the girls on my team here is amazing. I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.”