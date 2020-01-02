BEMIDJI -- The new year has begun, and so will the second half of the conference slate for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

Coming off losses to Minnesota and Minnesota State at the Mariucci Classic, the Beavers will host Ferris State as Western Collegiate Hockey Association play resumes this weekend.

BSU began the week looking inwardly, which is not unusual for a team still looking to get back into a groove after coming off the holiday break.

“We’re just talking about ourselves right now,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “We’ve gotten back to basics. You have to the second half of the year. We just want to make sure our details are good and our habits are good. Those are some things that, like anything, can slip a little bit.”

Saturday’s game was tied entering the final minutes before the Gophers grabbed a late goal en route to a 5-2 win. After grinding out a two-goal first period in Sunday’s consolation game, the Beavers shut down the second-ranked Mavericks the rest of the way, but left without anything to show for it in a 2-0 loss.

“Some of the takeaways I think is we’re a fast-paced team,” said sophomore Owen Sillinger, who tallied a shorthanded goal Saturday and nearly scored a second. “We can play against any team in college. We were proud of ourselves.”

One bright spot on the weekend was the continued dominance of the penalty kill. The unit finished 6-for-6 over the tournament to improve to 53-for-56 (94.6%) on the season, the best mark in the nation.

In a battle of top-ranked special teams units Sunday, BSU held Minnesota State’s power play (29.9%) off the board on three opportunities.

“I thought the guys did a pretty darn good job,” Serratore said. “We challenged them, there’s no question. And boy is that a good power play…. We’ve just to got to block some shots though.”

After playing on Sunday, the Beavers (8-7-3, 8-3-1-0 WCHA) had a slightly shorter week than usual to prepare for their next series. That’s nothing compared to the quick turnaround Ferris State will have to deal with.

The Bulldogs (6-11-2, 4-6-2-0 WCHA) played in the Great Lakes Invitational in Detroit on Monday and Tuesday, losing 4-1 to Michigan and 5-2 to Michigan State, leaving them with only two days off before Friday’s series opener in Bemidji.

The teams split their first series in Big Rapids, Mich., back in November with BSU rebounding from a 2-1 loss to cap the weekend with a 4-1 victory.

“I think we just have to get back to our game this weekend and capitalize on the chances that we get,” Sillinger said, “and play a better game away from the puck. I think we kind of got away from that this last game against Mankato.”

If you go

Who: BSU vs. Ferris State

Where: Sanford Center

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday; 6:07 p.m. Saturday

Web: FloHockey.tv

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM