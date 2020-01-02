BLOOMINGTON -- Redshirt junior Lauren Bench of the Bemidji State women’s hockey team has been named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Goaltender of the Month for December. The monthly award is the first in her career.

Bench posted a perfect 3-0-0 record during the month to go along with a 1.33 goals against average and .938 save percentage. She led all WCHA goaltenders in wins (3), goals against average (1.33) and save percentage (.938) during December and was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week on Dec. 10 after stopping 40-of-43 shots against St. Cloud State.

Bench, an Eagan native, totaled 61 saves on 65 shots faced during the month and has won six consecutive games dating back to Nov. 22.

Bench has been named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week three times this season.

Joining Bench as league players of the month are Wisconsin’s Abby Roque (Forward), Ohio State’s Madison Bizal (Defenseman) and St. Cloud State’s Klara Hymlarova (Rookie).

Bench and the Beavers will head to Duluth this weekend to open the new year at the second-annual Minnesota Cup, Jan. 4-5. BSU will face SCSU in the semifinals at 1:07 p.m. Saturday.