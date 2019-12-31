ST. PAUL — When the Winnipeg Jets’ team plane touches down in Minnesota prior to a game versus the Wild, it’s not uncommon for the players and some former teammates to get a group text from the NHL team’s captain.

Blake Wheeler, the Minnesota native and former Gopher who wears the ‘C’ in Winnipeg, has been known to share a YouTube clip to remind friends and teammates that he’s somewhat familiar with Xcel Energy Center, the Wild’s home rink.

The famous video comes from the closing moments of the 2007 WCHA Final Five title game. Minnesota and North Dakota were tied 2-2 in overtime, before a full house at the X. It was St. Patrick’s Day, but things would end badly for the folks clad in green.

Corralling a long lead pass from Jay Barriball, Wheeler came across the offensive blue line with North Dakota’s Brian Lee defending him and forcing him wide. Wheeler went down, as did North Dakota goalie Jean-Philippe Lamoureux. But the Gophers forward, sliding on his stomach, swung his stick and popped the puck up and over the goalie and into the net as roughly half of the sellout crowd erupted. It was one of the most memorable goals in Gophers hockey history.

“In the span of a career things things tend to blend together, but there are moments that will always stick out,” Wheeler said, after a recent return trip to the X and a 6-0 Jets win. “My oldest son wasn’t even born for a lot of years later and that’s a moment even he knows. Still to this day, I give the guys a lot of crap and send that video in a group chat just to remind them.”

Late bloomer

It was the kind of moment that not many would have expected from Wheeler a few years earlier. In 2003 he was known as a big, talented, but not necessarily spectacular Minnesota high school hockey player. Check the lists of top 40 Minnesota prospects from that season, and you will not see Wheeler’s name.

A year later, after putting up 89 points in 27 games as a junior at leading Breck to the Minnesota Class A state title (at Xcel Energy Center, of course), Wheeler was picked fifth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL draft. He joked at the time that he had gone from sitting with friends at a high school cafeteria to sitting next to Wayne Gretzky (then the Coyotes’ coach and general manager) at a fine steakhouse, celebrating his NHL future.

After a season of juniors with the United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers, Wheeler arrived on campus at the U of M, and was fine with being somewhat overshadowed by another Gophers freshman. Phil Kessel, projected by many to be the top pick in the 2006 draft, grabbed much of the attention, which allowed Wheeler to have more of a “normal” freshman existence on a team that won the WCHA title but was upset by Holy Cross in the NCAA Division I tournament.

“The focus was on Phil because that was going to be his draft year,” former Gophers coach Don Lucia recalled. “Blake was never somebody who needed the bright lights. He was always just so grounded. That was the beauty of coaching somebody like him. If you walked into our locker room, you’d have thought Blake was a fourth-liner, not a superstar.”

While helping the Gophers hang three conference title banners in his three seasons at the school, Wheeler also grew into his 6-foot-5 frame, learned to protect the puck and became an even more coveted pro prospect.

“It took him time. He was very athletic and skated very well, but he’s from a very grounded family,” Lucia said. “I never sensed that there was a race to get there, but to get there when you’re ready.”

Take your pick

Because he did not sign with the Coyotes for four years after they drafted him, Wheeler was an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2008, and signed with the Boston Bruins. While some college players make the jump to the pros after a year or two, Wheeler clearly benefited from a third season of college hockey, and has never spent a day in a minor league jersey in his 12 seasons as a pro hockey player.

Nearing the trade deadline in 2011, he was traded from the Bruins, in hockey-crazy Boston, to the Atlanta Thrashers, who were in their final few months of existence playing in a mostly empty building. Wheeler toiled 23 games in that Thrashers anonymity, before the team was sold to a group from Winnipeg and relocated to hockey-crazy Manitoba that summer.

Wheeler is in his 10th season with the franchise and has been the Jets’ captain since 2016. With a goal and an assist at the X a few days before Christmas, in that lopsided win over the Wild, Wheeler became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Thrashers/Jets franchise.

“It’s not something I’ve set out to do or thought about. I really feel like the product of some good teams and I’ve played on some really good lines,” Wheeler said that afternoon. “I play a lot of minutes, so I just feel fortunate for the opportunities I’ve had here and the guys I get to play with every night..”

In his NHL career, Wheeler has 253 goals and 727 points in 899 games. The 33-year-old is coming of his two most productive pro seasons, in which he has had back-to-back 91-point seasons. This season, he has 11 goals and 31 points in 39 games.

Hard-earned accolades

To his NHL coach, Wheeler’s ascension to the top of the franchise’s scoring list was more about hard work than about being in the right place with the right linemates.

“For a guy who works that hard every day, you deserve to have good things happen,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “To become the all-time leader in a big game for us, but in his home state and to have his mom and dad here, that is fantastic for him and he’s earned it.”

And for Wheeler to set the mark in Minnesota, at the X, where he won high school and college titles, seemed perfectly appropriate.

“It will never be just another rink. It’s always a special place. You never forget where you come from,” he said. “I’ve had some pretty memorable moments in this rink going back to high school. My first dreams were to be a high school hockey player and playing in the (state) tournament, and I realized my earliest dreams in this building, so it will be a place I’ll never forget.”