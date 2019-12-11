MINNEAPOLIS — On Jan. 2, 2010, the Minnesota Gophers opened the 2010s with a 3-1 win over Bowling Green in the opening round of the tournament then known as the Dodge Holiday Classic. On Sunday night, they Gophers beat St. Cloud State 4-1 to win the same tournament, now called the Mariucci Classic.

Minnesota ended the decade with 218 wins, 138 losses and 35 ties, for a .602 winning percentage. Those are far from the only numbers of significance, as one looks back on the notable moments in Gophers hockey over the past decade. A few more digits of note:

The Gophers begin the 2020s on Friday, Jan. 10, with a Big Ten contest at Michigan State.