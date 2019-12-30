MINNEAPOLIS — The Mariucci Classic wrapped up with the University of Minnesota men's hockey team defeating St. Cloud State 4-1 in the championship game on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Rink Live reporters Jess Myers and Mick Hatten recap the championship game. Was this the best performance of the season for the Gophers (7-9-4)? One day after blasting second-ranked Minnesota State University-Mankato 7-2, what happened with the Huskies (6-8-4)? A big weekend for Gophers coach Bob Motzko, who got his 300th career win on Saturday and then beat his former team on Sunday.

Among all of the analysis, Myers addresses fans who were texting and tweeting things to him about attendance at the tournament. He pulls few punches in his answer to them.

