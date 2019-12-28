MINNEAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team locked down defensively over the final 40 minutes of the third-place game at the Mariucci Classic on Sunday afternoon. A pair of first-period goals by second-ranked Minnesota State, however, stuck the Beavers with a fourth-place finish following a 2-0 loss at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

“The first period was men against boys,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “I was hoping we’d get out of that period 1-0 and they got that late goal. That was tough on us. We were playing catch-up hockey from there.”

The Beavers (8-7-3, 8-3-1-0 WCHA) struggled to get the puck out of their own zone through most of the opening frame and were outshot 15-4. They didn’t record their first shot on goal until only 6:45 remained.

Marc Michaelis got the Mavericks (16-3-1, 10-2-0-0 WCHA) on the board three minutes in. The senior tapped in Lucas Sowder’s pass from across the goal mouth for the 1-0 lead.

Less than two minutes remained in the period when Reggie Lutz spun around to give MSU a 2-0 lead. Nathan Smith received the primary assist after he grabbed a rebound and fed Lutz at point-blank range.

The scoreboard could’ve looked worse for Bemidji State if not for some key saves by Henry Johnson. The junior made his first start in net since Oct. 26 at North Dakota.

Junior goalie Zach Driscoll’s streak of 13 consecutive starts was snapped after missing Sunday’s game due to injury. Serratore didn’t know how long the injury would keep him out of the lineup.

Johnson found out he was starting about four hours before the game. The Minneapolis native and former Breck School netminder grew up going to Gopher games with his family as season ticket holders.

“It’s kind of a full-circle thing,” Johnson said.

The second period produced zilch in terms of scoring, though the Beavers closed the gap offensively by getting edged 9-8 in shots. BSU held MSU without a shot in the third while notching six, making the final tally 24-18 in favor of the Mavericks.

“I thought the second and third we kind of got into a rhythm, played a lot better and we had some chances,” Serratore said. “But that’s a good hockey team. That’s the best hockey team we’ve played this year. They were a little angry from last night’s performance.”

Minnesota State suffered its most lopsided loss of the season Saturday, falling 7-2 to St. Cloud State in the semifinals. The Mavericks weren’t able to keep up their first-period pressure, but came away with the bounce-back win by stifling every BSU scoring chance.

“They’re not going to maintain that type of intensity for 60 minutes,” Serratore said. “I think we were a little embarrassed with our first period. I think there was a little more emphasis on intensity. We played with a little more jam and that helps. It’s all about hard work and I think we put forth a better effort in the second and third period.”

Johnson finished with 22 saves. Dryden McKay made 18 saves to become the first goalie to shut out the Beavers this season.

Each team finished 0-for-3 on the power play.

The loss is the third in a row for Bemidji State, its longest losing streak of the season.

While Sunday’s contest didn’t count towards the league standings, the Beavers will see Minnesota State four more times in WCHA play this season. They’ll next meet Jan. 24-25 in Mankato.

But first, BSU will return to the Sanford Center Jan. 3-4 to face Ferris State with a chance to get back in the win column. Friday’s game is set for 7:07 p.m. with Saturday’s at 6:07 p.m.

No. 2 Minnesota State 2, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

MSU 2 0 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, MSU, Michaelis (Sowder, Tuomie), 3:10; 2, MSU, Lutz (Smith, Bukes), 18:21.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, H. Johnson (22-24); MSU, McKay (18-18).