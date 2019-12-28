MINNEAPOLIS -- Of all the familiar things the Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko saw on Sunday night in the title game of the Mariucci Classic, the on-ice celebration when it was over was his favorite.

Motzko’s Gophers got a trio of goals in less than two minutes of the second period, and held off St. Cloud State for a 4-1 win to claim the championship of their holiday tournament.

Sammy Walker, Tyler Nanne and Bryce Brodzinski scored in a span of 100 seconds to break open a 0-0 game, and goalie Jack LaFontaine posted 24 saves -- with notable help from his team’s shot-blockers -- as the Gophers closed out the decade on a two-game winning streak. Scott Reedy added an empty net goal as the Gophers improved to 7-9-4.

“It was weird when I stepped on the bench and looked at the jerseys, I can tell you that,” said Motzko, who coached at St. Cloud State for 13 seasons and was facing his old team for the first time. “Once the game focused down, this is our group and I liked how we played tonight. We had a very strong game.”

The Huskies ruined LaFontaine’s shutout bid in the final minutes when Micah Miller tipped a shot into the net, but St. Cloud State fell to 6-8-4 with the loss. Starting goalie Jaxon Castor had 11 saves but was lifted after the first two Gophers goals. David Hrenak came on in relief and had 18 saves on 20 shots.

Early in the second period, Huskies defenseman Luke Jaycox went to the box for playing with a broken stick, giving the Gophers their first power play. Things changed in a hurry after that. Less than 30 seconds into the man advantage, Walker’s low shot from the left faceoff dot found its way through Castor to break the scoreless deadlock.

On the next shift, Jaxon Nelson won an offensive zone faceoff to Nanne at the blue line, and the defenseman’s slap shot appeared to deflect off traffic and past Castor for a 2-0 lead. The Huskies coaches switched goalies and David Hrenak got an unfriendly welcome, as Brodzinski scored on a breakaway, after a pass from Blake McLaughlin, for a 3-0 Gophers lead.

“That's what happens when you step off the pedal in college hockey,” Huskies defenseman Jack Ahcan said of the 1:40 stretch. “There were some bits and pieces of us playing good hockey, but if you're going to be playing with the big boys, it's going to take a lot more than playing a few minutes in a game.”

Brodzinski was facing his older brother Easton, a junior forward for the Huskies, for the first time as a collegian.

“It’s pretty special. It’s not too often that you get to play against your brother and even less often that you get to beat your older brother in something,” Bryce Brodzinski said. “It’s definitely a grudge I’ll hold for a while."

It could’ve been worse, as Hrenak stopped the bleeding with seven saves on the eight shots he faced in the second period, including thwarting Nelson on a shorthanded breakaway. The Gophers also got some key special teams work in, as the Huskies were held to two shots on goal during 69 seconds of 5-on-3 advantage. Still, the visitors were within an inch of getting on the board with 1.4 seconds left in the middle period when Nick Perbix’s slap shot hit the pipe.

The Gophers blocked 18 shots in the game, drawing praise from LaFontaine, who was named the tournament MVP.

“How about those guys? They were unbelievable, especially on the 5-on-3,” LaFontaine said. “Especially Ryan Zuhlsdorf. I think he had about five (blocked shots) in the second period. Kudos to the killers. We take a lot of pride on our penalty kill.”

Reedy scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season into an empty net for the Gophers, before Miller’s late goal gave the Huskies a small measure of revenge.

The Gophers are off next weekend before traveling to Michigan State for a Big Ten series on Jan. 10 & 11

Game Summary

St. Cloud State 0-0-1—1

Minnesota 0-3-1—4

First period — No scoring. Penalties — Matt Staudacher, MIN (cross checking), 18:36.

Second period — 1. MIN, Sammy Walker 7 (Robbie Stucker, Ben Meyers), 3:46 (pp). 2. MIN, Tyler Nanne 2 (Jaxon Nelson), 4:30. 3. MIN, Bryce Brodzinski 2 (Blake McLaughlin, Ben Brinkman), 5:26. Penalties -- Luke Jaycox, SCS (playing with a broken stick), 3:18; Walker, MIN (hooking), 8:51; Jonny Sorenson, MIN (hooking), 15:40; Staudacher, MIN (hooking), 16:32.

Third period — 4. MIN, Scott Reedy 9 (Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Nanne), 17:41, (en). 5. SCS, Micah Miller 3 (Jake Wahlin), 18:22. Penalties -- Nick Poehling, SCS (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:34; McLaughlin, MIN (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:34; N. Poehling, SCS (charging), 10:42; Jack Poehling, SCS (tripping), 12:06.

Shots on goal — SCS 5-10-10—25; MIN 6-14-0—20. Goalies — Jaxon Castor, SCS (13 shots-11 saves); David Hrenak, SCS (20-18); Jack LaFontaine, MIN (25-24). Power plays — SCS 0-of-4; MIN 1-of-3. Referees — Collin Kronforst, Ken Anderson. Linesmen — Nicholas Bradshaw, Jonathan Morrison. Att. — 6,772.

All-Tournament Team: F -- Zach Okabe, SCS, F -- Sammy Walker, MIN, F -- Jami Krannila, SCS, D -- Tyler Nanne, MIN, D -- Nick Perbix, SCS, G -- Jack LaFontaine, MIN, MVP -- LaFontaine.



