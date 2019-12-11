"I just think that a lot of it came down to energy," St. Cloud State men's hockey assistant captain Nick Poehling said. "Sometimes, you just have those nights where your team doesn't have it and that was one of those nights for us. We didn't have it. We weren't feeling it and no matter what we did to snap back into it, we just couldn't find that mojo."

Playing against former Huskies head coach Bob Motzko for the first time, the University of Minnesota scored three goals in a span of 1 minute, 40 seconds in the second period to beat St. Cloud State 4-1 in the championship game of the Mariucci Classic on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

"That's what happens when you step off the pedal in college hockey," Huskies captain Jack Ahcan said of the 1:40 stretch. "There were some bits and pieces of us playing good hockey, but if you're going to be playing with the big boys, it's going to take a lot more than playing a few minutes in a game."

Sammy Walker, Tyler Nanne and Bryce Brodzinski had those goals in the second period to break the game open. Walker scored a power-play goal at 3:46, Nanne scored off a faceoff at 4:30 and Brodzinski scored a breakaway goal at 5:26. With 8:19 left in the second period, the Gophers had outshot the Huskies 13-3 in the period.

"I thought the tide turned after the first half of the first period," St. Cloud State assistant coach Mike Gibbons said. "A couple good shifts by those guys (the Gophers) put us on our heels and we never recovered."

And that was coming off a 7-2 win over No. 2-ranked Minnesota State University-Mankato the night before.

"This hockey team (Saturday) night played as near a perfect game as I've seen with one penalty, line after line — one of those hockey games where every one of our hockey players was playing great," Gibbons said. "But from the drop of the puck, we didn't quite have that today. We scout Minnesota a lot and I thought that was one of the better games I've seen them play.

"All the credit to Minnesota, how well they played tonight. That was an important factor because there were opportunities for us to get back in the game tonight."

St. Cloud State's best chance to get back into the game came in the second period, trailing 3-0. Minnesota's Jonny Sorenson took a hooking penalty at 15:40 and Matt Staudacher took another hooking penalty at 16:32 to give the Huskies 1:09 of a 5-on-3 power play and the Huskies took a time out.

But St. Cloud State was 0-for-4 with four shots on the power play in the second period and only managed a tip-in goal by Micah Miller with 1:38 left in the game.

Castor starts, Hrenak relieves

For the second straight game, freshman Jaxon Castor started in goal for the Huskies (6-8-4). Castor, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, stopped 11 of 13 shots before he was replaced by junior David Hrenak after Nanne's goal.

"We just felt like for David to come back (from the holiday break spent in Slovakia), with the jet lag against what I thought was the best team in the country (Saturday), would have been hard for anybody," Gibbons said. "Jaxon was outstanding (Saturday) and he was outstanding in this game. He gave up two and I'm not sure any of them were his fault.

"But we needed a momentum change and he knows that. Something needed to change in that game because you could tell it was going in the wrong direction."

Hrenak stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced.

"Both of our goalies played great and they bailed us out -- it could have been 8-0," Ahcan said.

Motzko hugs former players

After the game, the two coaching staffs shook hands near the benches. Then Motzko shook hands with all of the players for St. Cloud State, where he was the head coach from 2005-18. Each of the upperclassmen he coached, Motzko put his arm around them and had a quick conversation.

"He said to keep it going and we had a good two years with him and when I played in the (IIHF) World Juniors, I had a big connection with him there," said Ahcan, who helped Team USA win the gold medal under Motzko in 2017. "It was really good to see him and Rabs (Gophers assistant coach Garrett Raboin). We do miss them, but we have a good coaching staff now."

Raboin, a former St. Cloud State captain who played for the Huskies from 2006-10, is an assistant coach for the Gophers. Raboin was an assistant coach for the Huskies from 2012-18.

Motzko, also a former St. Cloud State player and graduate assistant coach, said he had some odd feelings at the beginning of the game.

“It was weird when I stepped on the bench and looked at the jerseys, I can tell you that,” Motzko said. “Once the game focused down, this is our group and I liked how we played tonight. We had a very strong game.”

MINNESOTA 4, SCSU 1

SCSU 0-0-1—1

Minn. 0-3-1—4

First period scoring — None. Penalties — UM, Matt Staudacher (cross-checking) 18:36.

Second period scoring — 1. UM, Sammy Walker 7 (Robbie Stucker 3, Ben Myers 9) 3:46 (pp); 2. UM, Tyler Nanne 3 (Jaxon Nelson 3) 4:30; 3. UM, Bryce Brodzinski 2 (Blake McLaughlin 7, Ben Brinkman 1) 5:26. Penalties — SCSU, Luke Jaycox (playing with broken stick) 3:18; UM, Sammy Walker (hooking) 8:51; UM, Jonny Sorenson (hooking) 15:40; UM Matt Staudacher (hooking) 16:32.

Third period scoring — 4. UM, Scott Reedy 9 (Ryan Zuhlsdorf 5, Nanne 7) 17:41 (en); 5. SCSU, Micah Miller 3 (Jake Wahlin 4) 18:22. Penalties — UM, McLaughlin (unsportsmanlike conduct) 7:34; SCSU, Nick Poehling (unsportsmanlike conduct) 7:34; SCSU, N. Poehling (charging) 10:42; SCSU, Jack Poehling (tripping) 12:06.

Goalie saves -— SCSU: Jaxon Castor 6-5-x—11 (2 GA), David Hrenak x-6-12—18 (1 GA); UM: Jack LaFontaine 5-10-9—24 (1 GA).

Penalties-minutes — SCSU 4-8; UM 5-10.

Power plays (shots) — SCSU — 0-4 (4 shots); UM 1-3 (6 shots).

Faceoffs — UM 32-24.

Referees — Ken Anderson and Colin Kronforst.

Linesmen — .Nicholas Bradshaw and Johnathan Morrison

Attendance — 6,772.

