ROCHESTER -- A title wasn’t in the cards for the Bemidji High School boys hockey team on Saturday. After racing into the gold division championship game of the Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival, the Lumberjacks fell 4-2 to Rochester Century to settle for second place.

Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth finished with four points (2g-2a) to lead the Panthers (9-1) to the crown. His first goal opened the scoring less than three minutes in, but Wyatt Halvorson leveled the score for BHS (2-9-1) with a goal at the 15:30 mark of the first period.

Sam Williams restored Rochester Century’s advantage with a power-play goal at 14:57 of the second period, the only score of the middle frame.

In the third, Bielenberg-Howarth bagged his second on a shorthanded strike before Bemidji climbed back within 3-2 through Colton Pickett’s power-play tally at 4:31.

However, the Panthers put the win on ice with an empty netter with 40 seconds to play.

Tanner Rebischke finished with 26 saves on 29 shots on the night. Tim Pundt went 29-for-31 between the pipes for Rochester Century.

BHS will return to the Bemidji Community Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, to host Alexandria.

Rochester Century 4, Bemidji 2

BHS 1 0 1 -- 2

RC 1 1 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, RC, Bielenberg-Howarth (Malugani), 2:41; 2, BHS, Halvorson (Hammitt, Alto), 15:30.

Second period -- 3, RC, Williams (Bielenberg-Howarth, Swee), 14:57, PP.

Third period -- 4, RC, Bielenberg-Howarth (Malugani), 2:35, SH; 5, BHS, Pickett (Marcotte), 4:31, PP; 6, RC, Olson (Bielenberg-Howarth, Williams), 16:20, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (26-29); RC, Pundt (29-31).