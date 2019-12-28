MINNEAPOLIS -- Not much breathing room could be found for the first 57 minutes of Saturday night’s game at the Mariucci Classic for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

With the score locked at 2-2 throughout the final frame, overtime seemed imminent. That was until Minnesota took its first lead of the night with 2:50 to play on Blake McLaughlin’s game-winning goal.

The Gophers added a pair of empty netters to claim a 5-2 semifinal win at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

“I thought we played a heck of a hockey game,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “I can’t ask any more out of our guys. We did everything we had to do to win that game. We could have won that thing seven or eight times, same as Minnesota, and they got that last break. That’s what this game boils down to a lot.”

The Beavers (8-6-3, 8-3-1-0 WCHA) owned a pair of one-goal leads in each of the first two periods, but the Gophers (6-9-4, 2-4-4 Big Ten) had an answer each time.

BSU didn’t appear to show many signs of rust despite playing their first game in three weeks.

Ross Armour put the Beavers on top 1-0 with 6:27 left in the first period. The sophomore forward, in his first game back after a four-game injury absence, knocked in a rebound after Will Zmolek fired the initial shot.

“It was good to get the first goal there,” Armour said. “Getting the first goal was huge and we just built off that.”

Scott Reedy leveled the score at 1-all three minutes later with his deflection up front. Reedy caught a piece of Tyler Nanne’s long-range shot from near the blue line for the equalizer at 16:49 of the first.

In the second period, the Beavers took to the penalty kill after a tripping call, but a turnover gave the visitors a 2-1 regardless.

Owen Sillinger broke up a pass at the blue line and skated to a breakaway goal at the other end, depositing a shot to the far side on LaFontaine. The shorthanded goal was the team’s second of the season.

Bemidji State’s top-ranked penalty kill held Minnesota to 0-for-3 on the man advantage. The Beavers finished 0-for-2 on the power play.

BSU also won the shots battle throughout the game, totaling 30 shots on goal to 18, and never was that more evident than during the second period.

“For long, long stretches, I thought we actually dictated play,” Serratore said.

But just as was the case in the first period, the Gophers had an answer.

Garrett Wait scored an equalizer off his one-timer in the slot with 5:21 to play in the second.

The score remained deadlocked throughout the first 17 minutes of the third period. With time winding down in regulation, McLaughlin fired a shot top shelf for the game-winning goal.

Reedy and Sammy Walker tacked on empty-net goals in the last 1:17 of the game to seal the win.

Though the result didn’t play out in Bemidji State’s favor, Serratore had a lot to be proud of after the game.

“I told our guys, if they continue to play like that, they’re going to have a lot of success and they’re going to win a lot of games,” Serratore said.

The win advanced the Gophers to the Mariucci Classic championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday, when coach Bob Motzko will face his former team St. Cloud State. The Huskies stunned second-ranked Minnesota State 7-2 in the first game of the tournament Saturday.

The Beavers will meet their WCHA rival Mavericks in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Sunday. The meeting will be the first of five this season between the in-state foes, though Sunday’s will count as a nonconference contest.

“I’m not excited to play them,” Serratore said. “We’re going to have them five times in the next seven weeks. We’re going to be playing an angry hockey team tomorrow, there’s no question.”

Minnesota 5, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

UM 1 1 3 -- 5

First period -- 1, BSU, Armour (Zmolek), 13:33; 2, UM, Reedy (Nanne, Sorenson), 16:49.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Sillinger (unassisted), 5:20, SH; 4, UM, Wait (Meyers, McManus), 14:39.

Third period -- 5, UM, McLaughlin (unassisted), 17:10; 6, UM, Reedy (unassisted), 18:43, EN; 7, UM, Walker (Johnson), 19:55.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (13-16); UM, LaFontaine (28-30).