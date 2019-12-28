NEW HOPE -- Lexi Leitner delivered the game-winning goal for the Bemidji High School girls hockey team on Saturday in New Hope, clinching a 1-0 win over Osseo/Park Center as well as the Armstrong Cooper Holiday Classic championship.

The victory marks four in a row for the Lumberjacks (7-8), their longest win streak since also winning four straight in December 2012.

Leitner’s score came at 7:49 of the second period. Chloe Hasbargen and Kendra Willberg earned assists on the play.

Nettie Kimble did her job on the other end for BHS, stopping all 25 shots she faced for her third shutout of the season.

Kimble and Hasbargen also earned spots on the all-tournament team for their efforts over the weekend. Kimble finished with 81 saves on 84 shots for a .964 save percentage, and Hasbargen tallied four assists.

The Jacks will return to the Bemidji Community Arena for a 6:30 p.m. showdown with Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 4.

Bemidji 1, Osseo/Park Center 0

OPC 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 0 1 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS, Leitner (Hasbargen, Willberg), 7:49.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (25-25); OPC, White (27-28).