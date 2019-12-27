ROCHESTER -- Friday night’s game will officially go down as a 2-2 tie, but good luck telling that to the Bemidji High School boys hockey team. The Lumberjacks topped Rochester Mayo in a shootout to punch their tickets to the gold division championship game of the Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival.

Wylee Gladen delivered the Jacks (2-8-1) a 4-3 shootout win with his goal in the sixth round.

Tanner Rebischke was stone cold in the net and Wylee Gladen scored the clutch goal in a 4-3 shootout win to head to the championship vs Rochester Century tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tV6PJqNUlW — Bemidji Hockey (@BemidjiHockey) December 28, 2019

All the scoring in the game occurred during an action-packed second period.

Dylan Perrault scored a power-play tally 1 minute, 40 seconds into the frame before Gladen extended the lead to 2-0 five minutes later. Tate Hammitt assisted on both goals.

The Spartans (2-7-1) answered soon after with two goals of their own. Mark Olson cut the deficit in half only a minute after Gladen’s marker. Chandler Dennis then buried the equalizer with less than four minutes remaining in the period.

The score remained deadlocked through the third period and overtime before Gladen’s heroics capped the shootout victory.

Tanner Rebichke made 17 saves for BHS in the tie. The Jacks outshot Mayo 32-19 for the game.

Bemidji will go for the gold division title in the championship game against Rochester Century at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The Jacks fell 5-1 to Century in their season opener Nov. 22 in Bemidji.

Bemidji 2, Rochester Mayo 2 (BHS wins SO)

RM 0 2 0 0 -- 2

BHS 0 2 0 0 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS, Perreault (Hammitt, Halvorson), 1:40, PP; 2, BHS, Gladen (Hammitt, Declusin), 6:44; 3, RM, Olson (Dennis), 7:56; 4, RM, Dennis (Gunneson), 13:28.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.