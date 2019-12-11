NEW HOPE -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team advanced past host school Armstrong Cooper with a 4-1 semifinal win Friday night to clinch a spot in the Armstrong Cooper Holiday Classic championship game. The victory extends the team’s winning streak to three.

Ariyah Thomas and Becca Josefson spotted the Lumberjacks (6-8) a two-goal lead within the first 5 minutes, 6 seconds of the game. Josefson’s goal was the first of two on the power play for BHS, which capitalized on both of its advantages in the game.

The Wings (6-7) scored their lone goal of the game in the final two minutes of the opening frame as the 2-1 score held until the third period.

Lexi Leitner netted the second power-play goal of the night at the 7:01 mark of the final stanza before Olivia Johnson sealed the win by making it 4-1 three minutes later.

Nettie Kimble made 23 saves on 24 shots to earn the win in net. Lindsay Batz stopped 33 of 37 shots for Armstrong Cooper.

Bemidji will take on Osseo/Park Center in the tournament title game at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in New Hope.

Bemidji 4, Armstrong Cooper 1

BHS 2 0 2 -- 4

AC 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BHS, Thomas (unassisted), 4:19; 2, BHS, Josefson (Eichstadt, Copiskey), 5:06, PP; 3, AC, Palony (Mattson), 15:12.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 4, BHS, Leitner (Hasbargen), 7:01, PP; 5, BHS, Johnson (Latuiri, Copiskey), 10:05.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (23-24); AC, Batz (33-37).